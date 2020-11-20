Everyone celebrates Black Friday differently. I, for one, like to do it from the comfort of my couch, simultaneously eating leftovers and scrolling through my phone. But others enjoy the thrill that is in-person Black Friday shopping. If that sounds like you, I don't know how you do it, but I do know Ulta Beauty's Black Friday 2020 hours are necessary information for you. I mean, you don't want to show up after all the best products have already been swept from the shelves — especially when hundreds of dream products are likely going to be up to 50% off.

First, you should know you can actually take advantage of Ulta Beauty's Black Friday deals early, both online and in-store. You can shop Black Friday deals online starting Saturday, Nov. 21 at 8 a.m. CT; you can shop them starting Sunday, Nov. 22 at 8 a.m. CT in stores. The brand hasn't confirmed its exact hours for Black Friday 2020 yet, and this year will be a little different.

Ulta Beauty confirmed to Elite Daily that its locations will be closed for Thanksgiving, despite most Ulta Beauty locations being open on Thanksgiving in 2019. If the brand chooses to follow last year's plan for Black Friday itself, most locations will likely be open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Again, assuming things stay the same, the sale will continue through Saturday, with opening hours from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. However, there are some exceptions to this, so be sure to verify with your local Ulta Beauty store.

With COVID-19 still being a very real danger, particularly as cases rise, your safest bet is to shop Ulta's Black Friday sale online if you can. You can also utilize Ulta Beauty's curbside pickup service to avoid going in the store. It's imperative you shop safely if you're going to be shopping in person. The best steps to take before you leave the house are to make sure you have a mask on (that covers your mouth and nose) and hand sanitizer packed. You'll want to clean your hands frequently, particularly after touching things like counters, door handles, and other frequently-touched surfaces. When in stores, keep as much distance as you can from other shoppers. Also, Ulta Beauty is no longer allowing tester items, so you won't be able to try out products before buying. All in all, you'll want to have the CDC's recommended guidelines for running essential errands top of mind, and you should adhere to any posted health and safety placards and regulations in your Ulta location.

No matter how you prefer to shop, there are plenty of ways to make the most of Ulta Beauty's Black Friday 2020 sale. Below are some products I definitely have my fingers crossed to snag on Black Friday.

The sheer magnitude of shades offered in the Morphe Natural Flirt Palette ($25, Ulta Beauty) overwhelms me with inspiration. There are shimmers, mattes, neutrals, and berry eyeshadows that'll really make your makeup game pop off.

Peter Thomas Roth's Cloud Cream ($52, Ulta Beauty) is normally out of my price range, which is why I can't wait to, hopefully, snag it on Black Friday. It's a cult-favorite thanks to its long-lasting hydration.

There is no better time to stock up on your go-tos than on Black Friday. With 50 different shades, Tarte's Face Tape Foundation ($39, Ulta Beauty) is a favorite among MUAs. It goes on smooth, is water- and transfer-proof, and promises not to crease throughout the day.

Treat yourself and your hair with It's A 10 Miracle Hair Mask ($53, Ulta Beauty). This product only needs two to three minutes to make your hair its sleekest and shiniest.

If you want to achieve the glass skin look, PEACH & LILY's Glass Skin Refining Serum ($39, Ulta Beauty) is just what you need. Its lightweight formula instantly hydrates, brightens, and firms your skin, giving it a glassy glow.