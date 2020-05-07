As the coronavirus pandemic keeps brick-and-mortar stores closed across the globe for an indefinite amount of time, you may find your beauty supplies dwindling. Since Ulta’s doors have been closed since mid-March, you’re probably ready to refill or add new beauty products to your lineup, and now, you can do it without waiting for your favorite items to ship. At more than 350 stores nationwide, Ulta Beauty is offering curbside pickup in the places it’s deemed appropriate, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

In stressful times, many people are turning to their beauty routines to find comfort, stability, and self-care. Since many cities now might have different ordinances on when stores can open back up and what is essential as some states slowly reopen, Ulta has found a solution. “We have confidently begun Curbside Pickup in select stores where we have determined it is safe to do so,” CEO Mary Dillion wrote in a letter on Ulta Beauty’s website. “To do this right, we have and will continue to implement robust health and safety protocols with our local store associates to ensure all orders are handled following CDC guidelines, limiting contact between our guests and teams.”

According to FAQ section for curbside pickup, to receive your order curbside, all you have to do is fill your cart on the Ulta Beauty’s website or app and select the “Pick up in Store” option in your bag before checking out. Your order confirmation email will contain instructions for pick up and have a phone number in it. Unfortunately, the brand can't guarantee an exact timeframe the order will be ready from the moment you purchase, but Ulta will keep you updated every step of the way.

Diana Haronis/Moment Mobile/Getty Images

Once you're notified that your order is ready, you're free to pick up your products. You should then call the number provided in your confirmation email when you arrive to pick up your products and provide your name, order number, and a description of your car. Simply park by the front door, and an employee will bring your order out and put it in your trunk for minimal contact. Easy peasy. You won't be charged for the purchase until pickup, but an authorization hold will be placed on your card.

You'll have five days from the time your order is ready to pick up your order. After that, if you miss the window, your order will be canceled. (But don't worry, you won't be charged.) There’s also no order minimum to qualify for curbside pickup, using the service doesn't cost anything, and there isn't an expectation to tip, as contact is supposed to be as limited as possible. According to the brand, no products are excluded from pickup, so long as it's in stock and available at the store.

Currently, Ulta plans on expanding curbside pickup to more stores in the coming weeks, assuming doing so is safe. As for returns, for the time being, even if you pick up an item curbside, you’ll have to return the product by mailing it to one of Ulta’s return centers, or you can wait until the brick-and-mortar stores fully open back up again. To find out if your local Ulta Beauty Location offers curbside pickup, check on the brand’s locator here.