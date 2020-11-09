Ulta Beauty is the place to go for amazing deals on your favorite beauty products — but you already know that. Between its semi-annual 21 Days of Beauty Sale, its Gorgeous Hair Event, and other major discount events the brand offers, you can get pretty much every beauty product you've ever dreamed of on sale. But Ulta Beauty's Black Friday 2020 sale is crème de la crème of all its savings events. Hundreds of products will likely be up to 50% off, so you'll want to ensure you're at the front of the line. If you plan on shopping in person, make sure you have Ulta's Black Friday hours memorized so you know when and where to be ready to save.

Once you're filled up on turkey and stuffing, it'll be time to hit the stores for some once-a-year Black Friday deals. This year, Black Friday falls on Nov. 27, but as of this writing, Ulta Beauty hasn't yet revealed what shoppers can expect in terms of deals or hours. Elite Daily reached out to the brand to confirm its 2020 hours and offerings, and we'll update this post as soon as we hear back.

In 2019, the store released its full discounts online at 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving, so you may want to sneak your phone under the dining room table to make sure you don't miss a thing. If you prefer to shop in person, last year Ulta Beauty's 2019 Black Friday sale started at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving and continued until 1 a.m. On Black Friday, stores were open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., and then again from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. the following Saturday. Hopefully, shoppers will get three discount-filled days again this year, but you'll have to wait and see. Regardless, the deals will definitely happen in store as well as online, so you can shop your Black Friday however you'd like to.

Courtesy of Ulta Beauty

Generally speaking, as of Nov. 5, all Ulta Beauty stores are open throughout the U.S., but given the coronavirus pandemic is still ongoing, you're expected to follow both the CDC's and Ulta Beauty's most recently provided health and safety precautions like wearing a face covering, not using beauty testers, and maintaining social distancing practices while in stores. Ulta Beauty has also provided hand sanitizing stations in stores and have amped up their store cleaning practices, so you can have the safest experience possible.

To ensure you don't miss out on any info, you can sign up for Black Friday updates on Ulta Beauty's website. And, with any luck, you can probably expect some incredibly special Cyber Monday deals from the beauty retailer as well.