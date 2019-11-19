Lots of people like to skip Black Friday's madness and shop sales from home on Cyber Monday instead, but for in-store shoppers that live for the hustle and bustle, figuring out store hours and potential early openings is a must. Who wants to wait on an endless line — or worse, show up when all the goods are gone? That's why fans are searching for info on Ulta's Black Friday 2019 hours; the beauty retailer will have discounts on some of the biggest hair, makeup, and skincare brands in the biz, so a lax game plan will not serve serious shoppers well. Getting the hottest palettes and newest lippies for less requires a certain amount of research and strategy.

So, what time should shoppers set their alarms for to start heading over to Ulta post-Thanksgiving food coma? According to the brand, most Ulta Beauty stores will be open for some pre-Black Friday action on Thanksgiving, Nov. 28, from 5 p.m. until 1 a.m. Then, on Black Friday, most stores will open at 5 a.m. and remain open until 10 p.m. Of course, there may be a few exceptions to those time guidelines. So to be 100% sure, checking your store's local hours by calling in advance or looking online is a good move.

Not into shopping in-store? Ulta's Cyber Fundays discounts are a great option, too — and they typically happen prior to Black Friday. Unfortunately, 2019's Cyber Fundays deals are still a mystery, but you'll want to keep a close eye on Ulta's website and Instagram to see when those will be revealed.

In the meantime, the brand has tons of holiday gift sets, some totally exclusive to Ulta, ready to hop right into your cart. And let me tell you, these brands are good. Peter Thomas Roth mask set? Check. Adorable Kiehl's stocking stuffers? You better your butt. Kylie Cosmetics gifts galore? Someone call Kris Jenner, because I'm about to give her and Kylie all my money.

As you gear up to spend all your money this Black Friday (hard same), here are some sets you should swipe up before they're gone for good: