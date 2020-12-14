It's no secret Season 5 of Riverdale is going to have major changes for all the main characters' stories, and Vanessa Morgan may have revealed a bombshell about Toni's life post-time jump. On Dec. 11, Morgan tweeted out a gift from the show's costume department, and a note visible in the shot seems to confirm the Southside Serpents will have an adorable new member in the future. Based on her tweet, it looks like Toni could be pregnant in Riverdale Season 5.

Fans have known for a while that the upcoming season of Riverdale will include a seven-year time jump after the kids graduate from high school in Episode 3, aging them up to be in their mid-20s. And while there are already a ton of theories about what will happen to everyone in the massive leap in time, nothing is confirmed yet. However, Morgan may have spilled the beans about a big change in Toni's life, whether on purpose or by accident.

On Friday, Dec. 11, Morgan posted a photo of the baby gift Riverdale's costume department got her: a cute little Southside Serpents jacket with a matching onesie. But what really caught fans' eyes was the note from the production team, which read, "I have had so much fun designing costumes for pregnant Toni."

It would definitely make sense for Toni to be pregnant in Season 5, given that Morgan has been pregnant IRL ever since filming for the new season began. Morgan announced her pregnancy in July, revealing that her baby is due in January, which is the same time when the new season of Riverdale will premiere. Season 5 entered production in September, and Morgan has posted some shots of herself filming scenes for the new season while pregnant.

Of course, Toni being pregnant raises some big questions about the status of her relationship with Cheryl. There have already been some telling clues that Toni and Cheryl may break up in Season 5, so this pregnancy could mean Toni has moved on and gotten serious with someone else. Everything beyond the time jump is still up in the air at this point, though, so Choni shippers will just have to keep holding out hope for the two lovebirds until the new episodes air.

Riverdale Season 5 will premiere on The CW on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.