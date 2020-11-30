Riverdale's time jump may not change things as much as fans had thought, at least according to a new theory about where the Core Four will end up in the future. There's been a ton of speculation about what Archie, Betty, Veronica, and Jughead will be up to after Season 5's seven-year time jump, but the latest theory taking over the fandom just might make the most sense. Thanks largely to a recent set photo, fans are wondering if the Riverdale kids will become teachers in Season 5. So, let's unpack the theory:

There are many reasons to believe Archie, Betty, Veronica, and Jughead will join the faculty at Riverdale High after Season 5 flashes forward to their mid-20s. Season 4 teased the friend group will go to different colleges outside of Riverdale, so obviously the new season will need to find some reason to bring them all back to town, and returning to high school feels like the perfect solution. After all, the show still has those big Riverdale High sets that producers probably want to keep using.

And now, a recent video of KJ Apa in what appears to be a Riverdale High coach's uniform posted to Camila Mendes' Instagram Stories seems to confirm Archie will become Bulldogs' football coach in the upcoming season.

The video also spurred on the fan theory that Betty, Veronica, and Jughead will join Archie as members of Riverdale High's faculty. A leaked audition tape suggests Betty may teach shop class, and becoming a high school English teacher feels like a perfect fit for struggling writer Jughead. It's not super clear what subject Veronica might teach (Mafia 101 isn't in most high school curricula), but if the rest of the gang is going back to high school, Ronnie probably will be as well.

It's not just the Core Four expected to take over Riverdale High in the future; a couple other major characters will likely join them as teachers. Kevin's cameo on Katy Keene already confirmed he will become the school's drama teacher (so expect another musical episode this season), and with Archie taking over the Bulldogs, it only seems right that Cheryl would become the Vixens' coach.

If this theory proves to be true, that major time jump may not really change the show much at all, since Riverdale High would still serve as one of the show's main settings. They just won't have any homework to worry about... although let's be honest, when was the last time any of these kids did homework anyway?

Get ready to jump back into the drama when Riverdale Season 5 premieres on The CW on Jan. 20, 2021.