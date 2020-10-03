The Riverdale fandom can be pretty divided over the show's central romances, with tons of arguments breaking out over whether Betty should be with Jughead or Archie and if Archie and Veronica's relationship is meant to last, but everyone seems to agree on one ship: Choni. The fan-favorite couple has been going strong since the second season, but there may be trouble ahead for Cheryl Blossom and Toni Topaz. A new casting update about the upcoming season has fans worried Cheryl and Toni will break up in Riverdale Season 5.

As Season 5 has entered into production, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa announced some exciting casting news... but part of his statement sounds a bit worrying. Aguirre-Sacasa revealed to E! News that Drew Ray Tanner, who plays the fan-favorite Southside Serpent member Fangs Fogarty, has been promoted to a series regular for Season 5.

Up to this point, Fangs has only been a recurring character in the past several seasons of Riverdale, although he's had some major moments on the show. Most notably, he's had a rollercoaster relationship with Kevin Keller that culminated in the two discussing plans to continue dating in college at the end of Season 4. The promotion confirms Fangs will still be central to the story after Season 5's seven-year time jump, signaling he and Kevin will likely still be going strong.

The CW

But unfortunately, not every Riverdale couple may survive the time jump. In his statement to E! News, Aguirre-Sacasa let slip a detail that seems to hint at some trouble in paradise for Cheryl and Toni.

"Drew's such a great guy and terrific actor, and has been with Riverdale since Season 2, making the character of Fangs Fogarty a fan favorite," Aguirre-Sacasa said. "We're all thrilled he's joining us for Season 5 as a series regular, living with on-again, off-again boyfriend Kevin Keller and Serpent Queen Toni Topaz. Also happy to announce that we'll see more of Drew SINGING!"

Um, excuse me? Why are Fangs and Kevin living with Toni — shouldn't she be shacking up with her girlfriend? The tiny detail definitely seems to be planting the seeds of a major breakup. TBH, it's not too surprising that high school relationships would be tested in college and the years following, but hopefully if Toni and Cheryl do start off Season 5 as exes, the new story will allow them to reunite. For right now, though, it's a scary time to be a Choni stan.