On Thursday, June 28, a beautiful Strawberry Moon will illuminate the night sky above us and envelop all beings with its powerful energy. And while this moon is named after a deliciously sweet, crimson berry, it'll still have all of the characteristics of a regular full moon, which many people believe has a unique influence over how we feel down here on Earth. So if you're wondering whether the Strawberry Moon will affect your mood, let's just say you might be in for a serious emotional reckoning before the end of this week.

But before we get into how the Strawberry Moon will affect you, you might be curious to know if this lunar event will actually cause the moon to take on a red or pink shade like a real strawberry. Sorry to get your hopes up, but Thursday's full moon will likely look pretty standard in terms of its appearance. The name simply refers to the start of berry-picking season and the ripening of wild strawberries, per TimeAndDate.com, meaning it really has nothing to do with the actual color of the moon. According to The Old Farmer's Almanac, the Algonquin tribes coined the name hundreds of years ago, as they discovered that June's full moon signaled it was time to gather the sweetest wild berries they could find, and the name has stuck around ever since.

However, The Old Farmer's Almanac also notes that June's full moon is sometimes referred to as the Honey Moon, the Mead Moon, and in Europe, it's actually known as the Full Rose Moon.

Regardless of what you call June's full moon, it's important to check in with yourself and see how you're feeling during this powerful lunar event.

According to astrologer Aliza Kelly, author of the forthcoming book The Mixology of Astrology, in terms of your mood, it wouldn't be surprising for you to feel all the feels during the upcoming full moon. "Full moons are celestial flashlights; they expose the good, the bad, and the ugly," Kelly tells Elite Daily. "Major information (especially pertaining to work and professional aspirations) will be revealed during this upcoming Strawberry Moon, so the best way to prepare is to keep an open mind and heart."

Basically, what Kelly is saying is that the vibrant light of Thursday's full moon isn't going to let you hide from whatever it is you may have been avoiding lately. Whether you've been hiding from some uncomfortable situations in your relationship, or you've been doubting yourself when it comes to making major career choices, the Strawberry Moon will show you exactly what's up, with no BS — if you're open to it, that is.

According to MindBodyGreen, this emotional reckoning may happen, at least in part, because energy can be very intense during any full moon, and this can lead suppressed feelings to bubble up to the surface and expose themselves, whether you're ready for that to happen or not.

Trust me, I know — that sounds like a lot to handle, especially when you're probably just trying to chill out and enjoy the kick-off of the summer season. But Kelly says the key to handling the Strawberry Moon's power is to have an open heart and mind, even if it feels uncomfortable to allow yourself to be that vulnerable. "The truth isn't always pretty," Kelly tells Elite Daily, "but hey — it's better than being left in the dark."

If you're having trouble coping with the emotional turbulence of the Strawberry Moon, adding some grounding self-care practices to your routine can help you stay centered.

For example, you could take some time to soak in a warm, epsom salt bath before bed, or practice a guided meditation in the morning if you wake up feeling anxious. Setting aside some time this week to journal out your feelings (with a warm, comforting cup of tea on the side) isn't a bad idea either, or you could gently move through a restorative, full-moon yoga flow if your stress is making your muscles feel tense and tight.

However you soothe yourself during the Strawberry Moon, remember that it's only temporary. Like most things in life, the full moon is transient, as are the emotions that may come with it. And when all is said and done, you never know what truths you might learn from the Strawberry Moon.