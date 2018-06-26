There's so much going on in the cosmos! For starters, Mars will station retrograde in Aquarius later this evening, and the Strawberry Moon is also upon us. I'm pretty sure you're wondering, why does the full moon have a name? The strawberry moon meaning and history is actually really interesting. Full moons are a time of completion, harvest, and spiritual culmination. Personally, I see it as a cosmic progress report of the last six months. For instance, think back to the new moon in Capricorn this past January. What were you up to? What were you building towards? This is one of the most potent lunations of the year, let alone your moment of progress. What are you waiting for?

Once upon a time, before calendars, Siri, and the iLuna app, the Native American Algonquin tribes kept track of the seasons by naming the months after nature’s cues. The Algonquin tribe recognized the June full moon as a time to harvest ripening strawberries, hence its unique name. Interestingly enough, there are several other names associated with this month's full moon. Some refer to the Strawberry Moon as the Hot Moon, considering it occurs shortly after Summer Solstice, while others call it the Rose Moon or the Honey Moon. This full moon is the seventh moon of the year, which ultimately represents a halfway point to the 13 moon phases. It will illuminate the sky, in the sign of Capricorn, this Thursday, June 28 at 12:53 a.m. ET.

The Full Moon In Capricorn

Capricorn is the last earth sign of the zodiac. This zodiac sign is incredibly pragmatic, hence its cold demeanor and ruthless determination. The Capricorn symbol is depicted as the goat climbing the mountain. The goat is steady, grounded, focused, and determined to succeed. This is very same energy we should embrace during this lunation.

A full moon occurs when the moon is exactly opposite the sun. In this case, the sun is in sensitive Cancer, also known as the mother of the zodiac, while the moon is in strict Capricorn, the father. This energy is quite lovely, considering both of the zodiac's cosmic caretakers are equally shining their light upon us all. Cancer is emotional and nurturing, while Capricorn is serious and realistic.

The Full Moon Will Conjunct Saturn

Conjunct means sit close to. In this particular case, the full moon is sitting close to Saturn, Capricorn's planetary ruler, which ultimately makes this energy that much stronger. Saturn, also known as "Father Time" and the "Lord of Karma," is a pure representation of one's reality. It is a blatant reminder that we get what we give. Saturn leaves no room for wishful thinking, on the contrary, it wants the facts.

Points to reflect on:

Have you been making mature and responsible decisions?

Are you playing by the rules and fulfilling your duties?

If you've been acting responsibly, and working hard to achieve your goals, this lunation might bring you the closure you've been so desperately seeking.

See why they call Saturn the Lord of Karma?

Uranus Trine The Moon And Saturn Sextile The Sun

The moon and Saturn will also be making contact with electric Uranus, planet of chaos and revolution, bringing unexpected opportunities to increase your productivity. This energy could ultimately bring you the structure you've been looking for in order to create a solid foundation within your life. The sun in empathic Cancer will simply add emotion and sensitivity to your efforts.

Honor Your Emotions

In the end, this full moon is a reminder to stay true to your emotions. As I previously mentioned, Cancer is emotional and empathic while Capricorn is serious and realistic. The theme is personal vs. impersonal, home vs. career, and emotions vs. reality. The Cancer sun is opposite the Capricorn moon, asking us to find that balance. Make sense?

Points to reflect on:

Are you serious about your emotional needs?

Have you been acting with emotional integrity?

Rid yourself of what no longer serves you. This is a clean slate to nurture something new. Suffering won't be necessary. You are entitled to your own happiness.