In a wild end to 2018, you might recall some Instagram users reported that their apps randomly required them to swipe left to right through their Instagram Home Feeds (like Stories) as opposed to scrolling up and down. In an emailed statement to Elite Daily on Dec. 27, Instagram shared, "Due to a bug, some users saw a change to the way their feed appears today. We quickly fixed the issue and feed is back to normal. We apologize for any confusion." Anyway, there's a chance you're wondering: Will the Instagram Home Feed update still happen? Unfortunately, there isn't a clear yes or no answer to this question.

If you're a regular IG user, you've probably noticed that the app is regularly releasing new updates, from GIFs in Stories to new music reply stickers. In March 2018, Instagram made a change for the better when it returned the Home Feed algorithm to a more chronological order, after straying away from it in 2016. Well, cut to the end of 2018, and Instagram had its users confused by their Home Feeds all over again. The biggest change of all came and wen in just a short few hours on Dec. 27. Yep: Instagram temporarily rolled out a feature which required users to swipe through their Feed from right to left (like Stories) as opposed to scrolling up and down. It didn't stick, though, because the update was apparently due to a bug, and Instagram reassured users that Home Feeds would return to normal.

Based on the fact IG was testing this new feature, though, you might be wondering if the side-to-side swiping will end up making a comeback. Elite Daily reached out to Instagram, and the company had "nothing more to share at this time." OK, so I'm not sure if that means you should expect to start swiping sometime in 2019, or if you can continue scrolling up and down forever — but I'm hoping for the latter.

For the app's sake, however, I sure hope they keep IG the way it is. Nobody would want it to be like Snapchat's permanent update from 2018 all over again. That ruthless update did not sit well with many users, and some even wanted to delete it all together. It was bad, y'all.

Anyway, when the IG rollout initially happened on Dec. 27, Adam Mosseri, the Head Of Instagram, said in a tweet that its debut was a total mistake. He said it was only supposed to be tested on a few users, but it rolled out to more people than intended. Mosseri explained of the brief update,

Just a test that went to a few orders of magnitude more people than intended... sorry about that.

Mistakes happen, and people definitely pounced on IG for this one.

I guess it could have been worse, though. Anyway, I'm glad to hear the app has "nothing more to share" right now, because honestly, I don't think I can handle a side-to-side Home Feed right now. Up and down swiping for life, guys.