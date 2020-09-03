Chadwick Boseman's passing wasn't just a shock for fans. The star of Marvel's Black Panther had kept his condition quiet for all but a very few. Even then, those who knew were those on a need-to-know basis, like his agent and his trainer. That's left Disney in an unusual predicament. Those who knew Boseman are reeling from the sudden shock of his passing, while all too aware they have Black Panther 2 currently scheduled less than two years away. The question of what to do hangs heavy; will Shuri become the new Black Panther? Is recasting even feasible?

Everyone agrees it is too soon to make any decision. Official funeral arrangements have yet to be announced, though most assume any service will be private. Public memorials begin on Thursday, Sept. 3, with Anderson S.C., Boseman's hometown, holding a tribute to his life and work, both on- and off-screen. The current coronavirus pandemic complicates all this, as any memorial will have to be held in a socially distanced manner.

In the tributes from director Ryan Coogler and co-stars Michael B. Jordan and Letitia Wright, all three talked about not saying goodbye. They weren't the only ones in the dark. According to The Hollywood Reporter, everyone at Disney was blindsided. Marvel Cinematic Universe CEO Kevin Feige reportedly received "an urgent message" about Boseman on Thursday evening, but by the time he saw it, Boseman had already passed.

As THR notes, studios have dealt with this before, citing Carrie Fisher's passing between The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker, and Paul Walker's car crash in the middle of filming Fast & Furious 7. But while both those deaths were unexpected, neither actor was the eponymous face of the franchise. Nor were they in the position of having just come to fame in those roles.

Moreover, fans are not ready. Grief for the loss of Boseman will remain fresh for a long time. He not only broke racial barriers but became a living symbol of the possible. That's not something Disney can easily recast, even if an actor were willing to take on such a challenge.

The good news is Disney has time. The pandemic has already created massive delays. Its doubtful Marvel wants to push back Black Panther, as February of 2022 has already become May of 2022. But if Marvel is willing, there is already a solution built into the franchise.

The recent run of Black Panther comics has Shuri inheriting her brother's mantle when he disappears and is presumed dead. Marvel was notoriously slow out of the gate when it came to diversifying, and there have been verbal commitments to rectifying that in Phase 4. But the only sign of a new Black female superhero beyond Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie rest with Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) in Disney+'s WandaVision. She, like Thompson, is notably a supporting character. Having Wright take over the lead role once envisioned for Boseman in a new Avengers line up would solve that. And it would honor Boseman's commitment to making this franchise a historic piece of entertainment.

Coogler already stated he would love to tackle a female-centric Black Panther sequel. Moreover, making Wright Black Panther sidesteps any need for recasting for the time being; and it provides the opportunity for an on-screen funeral so fans can have a collective moment to mourn Boseman's loss.

All that will have to wait, though, as everyone picks up the pieces of such a shattering loss. Rest in Power, Chadwick Boseman. May his memory be for a blessing to us all.