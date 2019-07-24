When Captain Marvel arrived back in March of 2019, it was praised for being the first Marvel film without a love interest. Instead, Carol Danvers' closest relationship was with Maria Rambeau, her BFF in the Air Force. Maria's family was Danvers' family, and her daughter Monica was like Carol's niece. Fans quickly noted in the comics, Monica grows up to take on the Captain Marvel mantle, giving hope the character might return in a later film. At San Diego Comic-Con, Kevin Feige confirmed Captain Marvel's Monica Rambeau would be back for Phase 4, this time as an adult.

But for those looking for Monica on the big-screen might be a little disappointed. Things are changing with the advent of Disney+. Marvel Studios, who produce the big screen adventures, will be the one creating content for the streaming service. This means the Disney+ shows are officially part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 4, and those shows tie in directly to what's happening in the theater.

It's a little like what Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. tried to do when it first launched. But it wasn't able to keep up with a 22-episode broadcast schedule to follow. These Disney+ shows, on the other hand, will be limited series, with greater flexibility to release in conjunction with the films.

Marvel

Monica will be part of the show known as WandaVision. Slated to arrive on Disney+ on the spring of 2021, this adventure focuses on the love story of the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olson) and Vision (Paul Bettany). But it's not as simple as it sounds. This series is set in the present day, post-Avengers: Endgame. That means that Wanda's "dusting" at the end of Avengers: Infinity War has been undone. But Vision, who was killed when Thanos ripped the mind stone out of his head, is still gone.

Exactly how that works is a mystery fans will be itching to figure out. But it turns out Olson and Bettany aren't the only ones starring in it. Monica Rambeau will also be in the series. She won't be portrayed by Akira Akbar, who plays Monica as a little kid in Captain Marvel. Here she's all grown up and played by Teyonah Parris.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

One thing the Marvel presentation did not say is how Monica fits into the new series either. In the comics, the character accidentally follows her dream to "get glowy" like Carol after being accidentally exposed to extra-dimensional energies when she attempts to save New Orleans from a dangerous weapon. A navy lieutenant, she gets dubbed "Captain Marvel" by the TV networks covering the incident.

Whether or not that will be the character's origins in WandaVision remains to be seen, but there is an argument for it. WandaVision functions as a lead-in to the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Elizabeth Olson is listed as co-starring in this sequel, alongside Benedict Cumberbatch. Someone who's got extra-dimensional powers like Monica would fit right in with that crowd.

WandaVision is slated to arrive on Disney+ sometime in the spring of 2021. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is scheduled to land in theaters on May 7, 2021.