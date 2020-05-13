Pyrex's Star Wars container line — with Darth Vader and Baby Yoda designs on glass dishes — sold out at light speed shortly after they hit the website. If you didn't get your hands on them the first time around, you might be wondering if Pyrex will restock the Star Wars storage dish collection. Here's how to make sure you're first in line when the designs return.

Pyrex released its first Star Wars-themed offerings — which included 4-cup containers featuring doodles of Chewbacca, Darth Vader, and Yoda as well as an 8-piece collection offering a variety of shapes and sizes — back on May 4. The lineup, which ranged from $8 to $36, quickly sold out, and Pyrex followed up with two new offerings depicting the Child from The Mandalorian, aka Baby Yoda, on May 11.

These, too, quickly sold out within a matter of days, thanks to avid Star Wars fans who couldn't get enough of combining their meal prep game with the tot-sized version of the protector of the galaxy. Considering the adorable designs and the affordable price point of the dishes, people are already clamoring for more.

Courtesy of Pyrex

Thankfully, the company will bring back the collection. According to rep for Corelle Brands, Pyrex's parent brand, a larger restock is in the works, but there is no set date for it yet. If you go to the Pyrex website, you'll see a pop-up directing you to sign up on the company's email list to get a notification when these items are back in stock. You can also go the bottom of the webpage and enter your email, where it says "Something for everyone."

Additionally, the official Pyrex Instagram account seemingly confirmed the return on May 12, when the account responded to an inquiry about a restock with, "They’ll be back! You can register for emails on pyrexhome.com to be notified when they return :)."

Unfortunately, there's no telling when this restock will take place, but fans can shop other Baby Yoda merch, such as these adorable the Child earrings, in the meantime.