Your meal prep game is about to take place in a galaxy far, far away, thanks to Pyrex. In honor of Star Wars day on May 4, the food storage and organization company debuted a glass storage dish line that'll transport your leftovers to a fridge not very far away — and the newest additions feature your favorite character from the The Mandalorian. These new Star Wars the Child Pyrex storage dishes feature two adorable Baby Yoda designs.

While there's no shortage of merch inspired by the hit franchise on the market, Pyrex's newest line is a welcome addition. While some of the dishes emblazoned with OG Star Wars characters are sold out (and won't be restocked, according to Pyre), there are two new options to keep you going. Inspired by The Child himself, Pyrex launched a couple additions to its Star Wars collection on Monday, May 11.

The new Baby Yoda dishes, which feature one of newer characters to the Star Wars universe, are sure to be popular following the release of The Mandalorian. Priced at $10 per 4-cup glass container, there are two designs that'll help you up your cooking game. The first one is a classic 4-cup storage dish, with images of Baby Yoda and the word, "Yumm."

A second Baby Yoda design geared towards snacks. While it still holds four cups-worth of food, this one is covered with sketches of the Child and the words: "Protect, attack, snack!"

Both of the Baby Yoda designs come with light green lids to perfectly complement the Child designs on the glass. Whichever design or size you choose, you can rest easy knowing that all of the glass containers and lids are constructed from high-quality tempered glass, are BPA-free, and are microwave, dishwater, and freezer safe. In addition, all purchases come with a two-year limited warranty.

The Pyrex Star Wars collection that featured characters like Chewbacca and Darth Vader sold out very quickly, so it's best to snag your very own dishes with the Child ASAP, to make sure your next meal prep session is the cutest one yet. And if you need something else to go with your new dishes, you can check out all the Baby Yoda merch that the Child has inspired.