Life hasn't been quite the same since Disney+'s The Mandalorian introduced fans to The Child in November 2019. Ever since Baby Yoda began circulating all over social media, fans have been asking for Baby Yoda products from Disney. While official merchandise seemed like an eternity away, products are finally hitting the shelves, so get ready for this new Baby Yoda merch for 2020, because it's as cute as The Child himself.

The officially licensed merchandise from Disney spans across brands such as Build-A-Bear and PopSockets. The company announced many new products on Thursday, Feb. 20, ahead of the New York City Toy Fair. You can get a variety of Baby Yoda items like plushies, bookmarks, shirts, sweatshirts, phone cases, and necklaces, to name a few. In fact, there's so much Baby Yoda merch, it's almost way too difficult to choose. All prices are accurate as of publication, and while some items are currently available for purchase, others have later release dates in 2020. You can also preorder select merchandise.

However you plan to rep your love of The Child, you'll be able to find something that speaks to you. So, get ready to channel Baby Yoda and gear up for Season 2 of The Mandalorian coming to Disney+ in October 2020.

1. "The Child Cup" Baby Yoda PopGrip

Available now on PopSockets.com, you can get the face of The Child holding a cup on a PopGrip for your phone.

There are other Baby Yoda PopGrips available including The Child and The Child Pod for the same price, all with swappable tops.

2. The Child Necklace

The limited-edition The Child Necklace from RockLove is solid sterling silver with hand-painted black enamel eyes and an antiqued look. Available now for pre-order, The Child Necklace will ship on or around March 15.

3. The Child Sweatshirt

Available now on shopDisney, The Child Sweatshirt has a fleece interior and comes in a heather gray color with Star Wars: The Mandalorian-inspired graphics. Baby Yoda is front and center, sitting in a pod.

4. The Child Laptop Sticker

The Mandalorian The Child Sticker is a perfect fit for your laptop. You can find the sticker on sites like Amazon, Design By Humans, Hot Topic, shopDisney, Walmart, Zazzle, and 80’s Tees and it's great for someone looking to spend less, but still experience the cuteness that is Baby Yoda.

5. The Child Hard Cover Journal

Available soon from Trends International, The Mandalorian The Child Hard Cover Journal features a cute illustrated print of Baby Yoda, perfect to bring to classes or to work for your notes.

6. Star Wars The Child Adult Beanie

Seafoam green with a leather Baby Yoda patch and a faux-fur pom-pom, this cozy knit is now available for pre-order from Love Your Melon.

7. The Build-A-Bear Baby Yoda

Get your huggable Baby Yoda from Build-A-Bear. The company's Child Plush is not available yet, but Build-A-Bear lets you enter your email if you want to receive notification when it's available for purchase.

Disney/Build-A-Bear

8. The Child Baseball Cap

The Child Baseball Cap from shopDisney features a cute embroidery appliqué of Baby Yoda and has an adjustable backstrap. The 100% cotton cap is only $24.99, so you best bet there will be Baby Yoda stan wearing these all over Disney Parks — and just about everywhere else.

9. Loungefly Mandalorian The Child Cradle mini backpack

Get ready to sport the Loungefly Mandalorian The Child Cradle backpack. Baby Yoda is the main attraction, with printed, appliquéd, and embroidered details. The Child mini backpack isn't available yet, but stay tuned, as it's set to release starting in June 2020, selling for $80 on shopDisney.

Disney/Loungefly

10. The Child When Your Song Comes On T-Shirt

This official T-shirt from Disney is available now on Amazon. Featuring an adorable image of Baby Yoda with text that reads, "When your song comes on," it's essentially a meme shirt. The women's sizing is also available in 10 different colors if you don't like the standard black.

Keep your eyes out for more official Baby Yoda merchandise to hit the shelves in the next few months.