Archie is getting a sister, y'all! Ever since the Sussexes announced they're expecting a daughter during their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, fans have been eager to know the baby girl's potential name. However, if you're hoping Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will name their daughter Diana after Harry's late mother, then I wouldn't hold your breath. The day after the Oprah interview aired, a source for Page Six reportedly claimed it's "highly unlikely" Harry and Meghan's baby will be named after the Princess of Wales, and the reported reason makes a lot of sense.

"Their biggest concern is that it would make her a bigger target for the media, and considerably increase public interest in the child's life," the insider reportedly claimed. "Whatever anybody thinks, Harry and Meghan do value their privacy and want to shield their children from the intense media pressure they have endured." According to the source, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also reportedly "fear" the name "would place too much pressure on the child" and prevent her from "find[ing] her own way in life."

And though they reportedly "might consider Diana as a middle name," that's also unlikely, as Prince William and Kate Middleton's daughter Princess Charlotte already has Diana as a middle name.

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Fans first speculated Meghan and Harry's second child would be a daughter after Meghan was spotted wearing a pink sapphire ring at Spotify's Stream On event on Feb. 22 (though that may have been a total coincidence). It wasn't until Meghan and Harry's conversation with Oprah that the baby's sex was finally revealed. "To have a boy and then a girl? What more can you ask for? Now we've got our family," Harry gushed during the interview. Archie's sister will be due this summer, and the Sussexes said she will likely be their last child.

When the duo welcomed their first son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, on May 6, 2019, fans were initially confused by the unique moniker (and yes, there were a lot of Riverdale jokes). According to Finding Freedom — the Harry and Meghan biography written by royal reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand — the couple reportedly chose the name during the final week of Meghan's pregnancy. "The couple wanted something traditional, a name that was powerful even without a title in front of fit," they wrote, per Town & Country. "Archie, meaning strength and bravery, fit the bill." And since Harrison means "son of Harry," the name is equally fitting.

Just like with Archie, Meghan and Harry likely won't reveal their daughter's name ahead of time, but whatever name they choose, I'm sure it's going to be just as steeped in meaning.