If you need a little bit of time to recover from that Bachelor premiere, I totally get it. It's a bit of a cliché to say anything Bachelor-related is the "most dramatic of all time," but honestly, that premiere might be truly worthy of that title. After all, how often does the previous year's Bachelorette show up saying she might still have feelings for the current Bachelor? That's what happened during the three-hour episode, and it's leaving fans wondering if Peter will somehow end up with Hannah B. on The Bachelor. It would be an unprecedented move, but it looks like there's a chance it could happen.

In case you need a quick recap, here's what went down in the pre-season. Peter Weber was a contestant during Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette. He made it all the way to the top three, which is when he and Hannah went on their infamous windmill fantasy suite date in Crete, Greece. I won't get too much into since a whole lot has been said before, but I'll just say that a lot was made out of the multiple rounds of, ahem, fun that the two had while spending the night in a windmill together. But, even all that fun wasn't enough for Peter to make it to the Final Rose Ceremony, and Hannah sent him home.

Cut to a few months later, and that's when Hannah showed up during the first night of Peter's Bachelor season. She arrived at the Bachelor Mansion to return the pilot wings Peter gifted to her during her first night as Bachelorette. It was a friendly gesture, but when Peter went inside to tell the other women he had just seen Hannah, you could tell he was a but choked up. That brief reunion meant something to him, and it turns out it meant something to Hannah too.

A few days later, Hannah returned to host the second group date of Peter's season. She shared (once again) the windmill story and told the group of ladies that they would have to share their own sex stories. She was confident and light-hearted when talking to the women, but she was full of tears when Peter found her a few minutes later backstage. That's when Peter and Hannah started rehashing their relationship.

Hannah told Peter she was happy for him, but seeing him again was "a lot." "When I walked out there, I didn’t know that there would be that much of a spark. I know that there’s still something there," she told him. He pushed her even further and asked Hannah if she regretted sending him home in Crete, to which Hannah responded, "Yeah, Peter I question it all the time." Peter then told Hannah when he watched her finale, he told his family he would still give their relationship another shot if given a chance, and but now he wasn't sure what he wanted (obviously, since he just picked up 30 girlfriends on his TV show).

All of these revelations from Hannah made Peter realize that he's "not 100%" where he thought he was in terms of moving on from Hannah. In fact, he told the cameras, "I can’t help how my heart feels. I look at her and I just don’t want to stop looking at her. I just want all this to have had worked out."

Peter ended up asking Hannah to join the show and participate as a contestant. Though it doesn't seem likely Hannah actually took him up on the offer, especially since she was busy winning Dancing with the Stars during Bachelor filming, things were still left up in the air at the end of this week's episode. However, there is one thing that seems pretty clear: Hannah and Peter still have feelings for each other. Only time will tell if they'll get back together in the end, but that would definitely give their love story a roundabout fairytale ending.

Season 24 of The Bachelor continues on Monday, Jan. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.