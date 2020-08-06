As much as royal fans would love to be a fly on the wall to see what goes on within the royal family, what they see in the media and on social media is as much intel as they get. Which is why when Meghan Markle and Harry announced they were leaving Instagram in March, it was a sad day for their most devoted followers. But just because they ditched their Sussex Royal account doesn't mean they're moving off the 'Gram forever. For those wondering when Meghan and Harry will start a new Instagram account, here's a few things to know.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex haven't posted since March 30, but their final Instagram message felt like more of a "see you later" than a final goodbye.

"While you may not see us here, the work continues," they wrote. "Thank you to this community - for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another."

The account had about 11 million followers at the time, and though the couple didn't explicitly say why they were leaving Instagram, it was evident they were ready to start a new chapter. Their goodbye post arrived the same month their official royal duties ended.

Though Harry and Meghan's page is inactive, it's still visible. A spokesperson for the couple released an official statement about why the couple decided to take a social media break.

"Both the Instagram account and website will remain in existence online for the foreseeable future,” a spokesperson told People on March 30. "The Duke and Duchess will spend the next few months focusing on their family and continuing to do what they can, safely and privately, to support and work with their pre-existing charitable commitments while developing their future non-profit organization."

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

If Meghan and Harry do eventually create a new Instagram page, it wouldn't be the first time a royal has branched out and done so. In July 2018, it was revealed Princess Beatrice had a secret Instagram account. Beatrice's friend Karlie Kloss accidentally spilled the secret that month when she re-posted an IG story from the Princess, but tagged her as @beayork, an account fans had no idea about. Princess Eugenie also has her own Instagram.

As of now, Meghan and Harry haven't made any plans to start a new Instagram page, but with their forthcoming charity project, and a picturesque life in LA, it's likely they'll let fans in on the memories in due time. They'll just have to wait and see.