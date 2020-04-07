The world is finally getting some insight into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new charity. The couple has been working together to give back for years, but their charitable efforts finally have a collective name. Taking inspo partly from their son Archie, the couple's new non-profit organization is called Archewell, and they've already got some important plans in place. Before all else, Meghan and Harry's new Archewell charity will focus on supporting efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Details about the charity project were first reported in the Daily Telegraph, which obtained recently filed paperwork from the couple. In the papers, Meghan and Harry shared some key details about the organization but revealed a formal announcement would be made down the line.

For now, they did put out details about how they derived their charity's name. "We connected to this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters," they said.

"Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right," they added.

The charity will likely replace their Sussex Royal brand, after they were reportedly ordered to stop using the world "royal." For now, their efforts will be focused on the most pressing global issue at hand: the coronavirus.

“Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global COVID-19 pandemic but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be,” the couple shared.

The announcement arrived after the pair shared a heartwarming message on their joint Instagram account amid the pandemic. In addition to thanking their community, Meghan and Harry vaguely alluded to their new chapter.

"As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute," they wrote.

The couple recently moved to Los Angeles, and it sounds like they're there for the long haul. According to the paperwork, their charity will be LA-based, and will reportedly include a multimedia educational empire and well-being website. Given the tough times that surround us, Archewell sounds like the energy the world needs.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.