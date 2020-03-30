Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are nearing the end of their reign as senior royals, and with that comes a lot of changes. Starting on April 1, Meghan and Harry will enter a transition period where they'll begin to work to become financially independent, and the couple just revealed another change that will leave fans with mixed emotions. Meghan and Harry's Sussex Royal Instagram is shutting down, but their goodbye post is so hopeful for what's to come.

On Jan. 8, Meghan and Harry shared news of their decision to step back and start "to carve out a progressive new role within" the royal family. In their announcement, which was made on their Instagram page, Meghan and Harry revealed they plan to balance their time between the United Kingdom and North America moving forward.

In the weeks that followed, Meghan and Harry had meetings with Queen Elizabeth to discuss their future, made their last round of royal engagements, spent time with their son, Archie, in Canada, and reportedly moved to Los Angeles.

Meghan and Harry bid farewell to their Sussex Royal Instagram page on March 30, just 24 hours before they begin their post-senior-royal life.

"As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile," Meghan and Harry wrote, referring to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference — as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line — together we can lift each other up to realize the fullness of that promise."

Meghan and Harry noted that "what’s most important right now is the health and well-being of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic." The two shared that, as they begin their new chapter, they will work to see how they can "best contribute" to helping those in need due to COVID-19.

The Sussexes thanked their Instagram following "for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world." Meghan and Harry concluded their final post, "We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another."

While followers are certainly going to miss Meghan and Harry's positive content on Instagram, their message leaves them super hopeful that they'll be hearing more from the couple soon.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.