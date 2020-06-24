Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are back in action. Months after flying under the radar in Los Angeles during the coronavirus quarantine, the couple stepped out for a good cause on Tuesday, June 23. These photos of Meghan and Harry volunteering with Homeboy Industries show them both in their element helping others.

Earlier this year, Meghan and Harry, who made the move to Los Angeles in March 2020 weeks after announcing their decision to step down as senior royals, lent a hand to Project Angel Food where they delivered meals to those in need. On Tuesday, the pair, once again, rolled up their sleeves and went to work alongside members of Homeboy Industries' bakery and café teams.

Homeboy Industries, an organization which works to "provide training and support to formerly gang-involved and previously incarcerated men and women, allowing them to redirect their lives and become contributing members of our community," according to their website. Clearly, Meghan and Harry are big supporters of their mission. Homeboy Industries shared three Instagram photos and a heartfelt message to Harry and Meghan following their day of service with the organization.

"Thank you to Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for visiting and standing in kinship with our Café and Bakery teams yesterday!" the message began. "Our staff was thrilled to work alongside them as they helped prepare food and learned more about our newly launched #FeedHOPE program, which employs our program participants to provide meals to food-insecure seniors and youth across Los Angeles in the wake of the #COVID19 pandemic."

In one photo, Meghan and Harry stood with a group of people in the kitchen wearing masks, hairnets, and gloves. The other two photos showed them hard at work, with Meghan packaging meals and Harry rolling dough.

The Instagram caption further explained the work Homeboy Industries does: "For 32 years, Homeboy Industries has stood as a beacon of hope in Los Angeles to brave men and women seeking to transform their lives after gang-involvement and incarceration. Each year, we provide support to nearly 9,000 individuals through job training and free services such as tattoo removal, mental health services, GED classes, legal services, and more. Above all, we provide space for our clients to heal from intergenerational cycles of violence in a community of radical compassion."

The post concluded with a call to action for those who, like Meghan and Harry, are interested in helping the cause. "If you’d like to help provide second chances to brave men and women and their families, visit our website and stand with us at the link in our bio," it read.

Meghan and Harry seemed to have genuinely enjoyed their time volunteering with Homeboy Industries, and the two are sure to be out and about giving back in Los Angeles as the months go on.