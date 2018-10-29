I'm saying this without one ounce of irony: I can't imagine being Khloé Kardashian. The reality TV star has been going through it ever since videos surfaced of her boyfriend Tristan Thompson seemingly kissing other women during her pregnancy with their daughter, True. Fans were stunned to hear the professional NBA player reportedly cheated on Kardashian, particularly because their relationship seemed so, so strong. Now we're all wondering — will Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal be a part of the current Keeping Up With The Kardashians season? Oh, you bet it will. Khloé Kardashian's tweet confirming the Tristan Thompson drama will air this season has fans shook. Elite Daily reached out previously to Kardashian and Thompson's teams regarding the cheating rumors but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Viewers remember feeling overjoyed when Kardashian filmed her pregnancy announcement to her friends and family on Season 14 of KUWTK. Those would end up being happier times, sadly enough. Back then, she and Thompson were as strong as ever, and Kardashian was over the moon to find out she was going to become a mother. Fans watched as she participated in various fertility tests over the years and were pumped to learn a mini-Khloé was finally on the way. As fate would have it, Kardashian basically went into the labor at the same time reports about Thompson cheating hit the public. It was... not ideal. KUWTK fans went into a downward spiral as more and more details leaked about Thompson's reported behavior.

Over the next few months, news outlets waffled between headlines claiming the relationship was over and stories saying Kardashian and Thompson were going to make it work no matter what. Now, it finally looks like fans will be getting some real answers.

In teasers for upcoming episodes in Season 15, viewers see short clips of Kardashian's family members learning about the cheating rumors scandal. In one video, Kim proclaims, "Unfollowed. I hate him. Sorry, not sorry." Khloé is also heard saying, "The things I can control I have to be able to control." Now, it looks like she's confirming fans will see the fall-out unravel on TV.

A fan tweeted at Khloé on Monday, Oct 29. about how she "feels bad" for her. She wrote:

I feel so bad for @ khloekardashian had to go through what Tristan did while filming # KUWTK. If I'm not wrong, next episode will be insane. You're so strong to put that personal issue as part of the show knowing millions of ppl will watch it. I wouldn't be able to do it.

Not only did Khloé respond, but she also confirmed this fan's prediction about the upcoming episode. She replied, "Sadly, it will. I signed up to show the for the good and the bad, right? The bad is very hard to relive but it’s life."

Oof.

Khloé also confirmed her birth will be on KUWTK, too, though she has "anxiety" for that episode, also.

As much as I hate to admit it, I know the suspense will have me glued to my TV on Sundays when the show airs on E! at 9 p.m. EST.

Here's the teaser of all that's left to come. Everyone hang in there, especially you, Khloé.