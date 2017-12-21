Khloe Kardashian's Response To Her Fertility Issues Is Seriously Perfect

Khloé Kardashian finally announced her pregnancy on Dec. 20, and fans immediately freaked out over the reality star's happy news. But one person in particular questioned whether or not Khloé lied about her fertility struggles in the past, and Kardashian responded in defense of herself. Khloé Kardashian's response to her "fertility issues" was spot on.

One Kardashian supporter had tweeted at the star saying how happy she was that she was finally having a baby after years of wanting one. The tweet said, "After watching how much @ khloekardashian struggled a few years back on kuwtk about getting pregnant, I’m so happy for her & I feel like everything does happen for a reason and she’s finally gonna get her baby!"

Another user responded by questioning the validity of that struggle. They said, "Didn't she lie (and make a mockery of) about fertility issues all bc she didnt wanna have kids at the time?" Khloé responded to the tweet, saying, "I def wasn't lying. I did all my treatments but then when we did further testing we realized I was NOT the one with the issue at the time. It takes two to have a baby. But anyways thank you for the love."

The fan wasn't entirely incorrect, however. In an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians back in June, Kardashian revealed she only pretended to try and have a baby with ex-husband Lamar Odom. She said she "fake tried" to get pregnant. In the episode, she went to see an OB-GYN with Kim Kardashian to see if she could possibly be a surrogate for Kim and Kanye West's third child. When asked about her history with trying to get pregnant, she told the doctor, "I fake tried. I was married, but I knew the circumstances weren't the healthiest. So I just kept pretending I was doing it." She continued,

When I was doing fertility treatments, like they were more so for Lamar. I had to stop cause there was much deeper stuff that was happening in our marriage. I knew it wasn't the right situation to bring a child into, and I think I've done a lot of covering up for him, like even when it made me look like I was the problem. But I was fine taking on that burden on my shoulders because he had a lot of other deeper sh*t to deal with.

So basically, she was going through fertility treatments, but she wasn't committed to making a pregnancy happen with Odom. Instead, she let rumors spread that she was struggling with her own fertility issues when the problem was actually on Odom's end. An unexpected twist happened later in the episode when she learned that getting pregnant could actually be hard for her. The OB-GYN said, “There are fewer follicles than I anticipate for a normal 32-year-old." (Follicles are what hold eggs in a woman's uterus. #science)

Kardashian then says that this news was the last thing she expected from what she thought would be a simple doctor's visit, and it raised fears that she couldn't get pregnant. When it comes to Kardashian's tweet responding to the user who said she was lying, it is true that she kept the truth from Odom about her commitment to the fertility treatments, but she said herself that did go through fertility treatments when they were first trying. Eventually, Khloé decided having a baby wasn't the right thing for them, so she "fake tried."

But Kardashian's fear of not being able to get pregnant is no more now! Her pregnancy announcement was seriously sweet.

My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love! Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us ❤️ Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life! ❤️❤️❤️

Tristan Thompson's response to Kardashian's announcement was also sweet as hell. He first liked the picture, then in comments section he wrote,

My love, Thank you for allowing be to be apart of your journey and entering your life that day at the bel air hotel. One of the best moments in my life. I'm soo happy to be on this journey together with you and creating this angel from the man above. Everyday I give thanks to him for bring us together. I love you soo much and I know our little angel feels the love we share together and will know that mommy and daddy loves them unconditional forever and ever amen. Btw, shoutout the brodie @brandonjennings for bringing this King and Queen together. Love my G

Congrats to Khloé and Tristan!