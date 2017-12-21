Khloe Kardashian's Response To Her Fertility Issues Is Seriously Perfect
Khloé Kardashian finally announced her pregnancy on Dec. 20, and fans immediately freaked out over the reality star's happy news. But one person in particular questioned whether or not Khloé lied about her fertility struggles in the past, and Kardashian responded in defense of herself. Khloé Kardashian's response to her "fertility issues" was spot on.
One Kardashian supporter had tweeted at the star saying how happy she was that she was finally having a baby after years of wanting one.
@khloekardashian struggled a few years back on kuwtk about getting pregnant, I’m so happy for her & I feel like everything does happen for a reason and she’s finally gonna get her baby!"
Another user responded by questioning the validity of that struggle. They said, "Didn't she lie (and make a mockery of) about fertility issues all bc she didnt wanna have kids at the time?" Khloé responded to the tweet, saying, "I def wasn't lying. I did all my treatments but then when we did further testing we realized I was NOT the one with the issue at the time. It takes two to have a baby. But anyways thank you for the love."
In an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians back in June, Kardashian revealed she only pretended to try and have a baby with ex-husband Lamar Odom. She said she "fake tried" to get pregnant. In the episode, she went to see an OB-GYN with Kim Kardashian to see if she could possibly be a surrogate for Kim and Kanye West's third child. When asked about her history with trying to get pregnant, she told the doctor, "I fake tried. I was married, but I knew the circumstances weren't the healthiest. So I just kept pretending I was doing it."
So basically, she was going through fertility treatments, but she wasn't committed to making a pregnancy happen with Odom. Instead, she let rumors spread that she was struggling with her own fertility issues when the problem was actually on Odom's end. An unexpected twist happened later in the episode when she learned that getting pregnant could actually be hard for her. The OB-GYN said, “There are fewer follicles than I anticipate for a normal 32-year-old." (Follicles are what hold eggs in a woman's uterus. #science)
Kardashian then says that this news was the last thing she expected from what she thought would be a simple doctor's visit, and it raised fears that she couldn't get pregnant. When it comes to Kardashian's tweet responding to the user who said she was lying, it is true that she kept the truth from Odom about her commitment to the fertility treatments, but she said herself that did go through fertility treatments when they were first trying. Eventually, Khloé decided having a baby wasn't the right thing for them, so she "fake tried."
But Kardashian's fear of not being able to get pregnant is no more now! Her pregnancy announcement was seriously sweet.
Her caption said,
Tristan Thompson's response to Kardashian's announcement was also sweet as hell.
Congrats to Khloé and Tristan!