Khloé Kardashian's fans have babies on the brain. As her baby girl, True Thompson, approaches her very first birthday in April, people are wondering whether the Good American founder plans on giving her daughter a playmate any time soon — and one person took to Twitter to ask about her new baby plans directly. So will Khloé Kardashian have another baby, you ask? Well, she kinda, sorta hinted that she's open to it.

Responding to a fan on Twitter who asked about her plans for another baby on Jan. 4, Kardashian said that, while she feels a second baby would be good for her, only time will tell. Here's her full response from her tweet:

Goodness I don’t know! I love her so much and I’m so complete because of her! I could only imagine another one would make me feel even more complete but I just don’t know. I guess only time will tell and whatever God wants for me

Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian's representatives for any additional comment on the matter, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Well, there you have it, guys. Sounds like Kardashian is totally satisfied and occupied with her life the way it is right now, but she did give fans a little hope that another little one isn't totally out of the question. I understand her hesitation to grow her family right at this moment, though. After all, she's got her own business. She's also got her baller beau Tristan Thompson, who she's been rebuilding with after he got caught up in a cheating scandal in April 2018, which saw him allegedly locking lips and entertaining other women in videos shared by The Daily Mail and TMZ. Elite Daily reached out to his representatives for further comment on the matter at the time, but did not hear back. And then she's got her adorable 8-month-old baby girl, who she shares with Thompson, who is always smiling, laughing, and appearing to have a good time. Seriously, True is really a bundle of joy. I mean, look:

Besides, True reportedly has a new cousin on the way, so she'll have someone to play with pretty soon. (Aside from the other 10 Kardashian babies, that is.) If you've been living under a rock over the past few days, multiple reports surfaced on Jan. 2 saying that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting their fourth child via surrogate — a boy due in May, per Us Weekly. Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian's team for comment on the pregnancy reports but did not hear back by the time of publication.

From being an entrepreneur to a mommy to an auntie of more than a half dozen, it's obvious that Khlo has a full plate right now, so who could blame her for taking it easy and enjoying the moment? I certainly don't, especially considering Thompson wants such a huge family with Kardashian. During season 13 of her family's show Keeping up with the Kardashians, the 34-year-old said Thompson wants "five or six" with her, to be exact, which would honestly have me taking things a step at a time, too.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Besides, we've got more than enough Kardashian action to keep us satisfied. So, take your time, girl.