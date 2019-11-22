It's nice when the holiday season breaks up the monotony of your daily schedule, but it's not so nice when it messes with your morning cup of coffee. Holiday hours for your go-to spots can be hard to navigate. Some are open for part of the day; some are totally closed; and some open later than you might be used to. If you're wondering if Dunkin' will be open on Thanksgiving, here's what you'll need to know.

As with most store's holiday hours, there isn't a single answer here, since it will be different depending on your location. In a statement to Elite Daily, Dunkin' says, "...While many Dunkin’ locations will be open on Thanksgiving and Christmas, we encourage our guests to check the Dunkin' Mobile App to confirm if their local store is open before visiting." So, your Dunkin' could be open, but it might not operate on regular hours.

If your go-to Dunkin' is open, you can grab your morning cup. Or, if you visit a location open in the afternoon, you can plan on taking advantage of Dunkin's Happy Hour Deal. Walk into a participating Dunkin' location any day from now until Dec. 31 — even on Thanksgiving — and receive a $2 espresso-based drink from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. local time.

Courtesy of Dunkin'

Drinks on the $2 deal include Dunkin's Medium Lattes, Cappuccinos, and Americanos, which you can get hot or iced. The $2 deal will save you anywhere from 59 cents to $1.89, which is close to 50% off some of the drink offerings. The regular price for these sips on Dunkin's Happy Hour menu is anywhere from $2.59 to $3.89, but you'll walk away paying just two bucks.

The only ~bummer~ is that you can't get a $2 holiday drink during happy hour, so if you're just in it for the limited-time seasonal coffee creations, you'll have to shell out the full price. Dunkin' brought back its Peppermint Mocha as of Nov. 6, along with four new lattes. Heck, you can even get one of the seasonal sips on Thanksgiving if your Dunkin' is open.