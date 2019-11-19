It's about to be a lot cheaper for America to keep running on Dunkin', thanks to Dunkin's latest happy hour deal. It features discounts on your fave sips, and it's the perfect excuse for an afternoon pick-me-up. You're going to want to swing by your closest Dunkin' after 2 p.m., because these savings are available every single day.

On Nov. 4, the Boston-based coffee company revealed that it was helping patrons save more money ahead of their holiday shopping sprees, thanks to a brand new happy hour deal. From now until New Year's Eve, caffeine fiends can head to their closest Dunkin' any day of the week between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. local time for the deal. What will you get? A medium espresso-based coffee for just $2. If you're like me and are always craving an extra bump of energy during the mid-afternoon crash, you'll definitely want to take advantage of the $2 sale price on Medium Lattes, Cappuccinos, and Americanos.

Considering medium-sized versions of these espresso-based sips will normally set you back anywhere between $2.59 and $3.89, you can expect to be saving up to almost 50% off your regular cup of joe any day from now until Dec. 31. That means that you can score the savings on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year's Eve — if your local store is open — giving you the perfect ammunition to power through both your last-minute deadlines and the holidays.

There's just one caveat with the deal, which is that your go-to holiday sips aren't eligible for the happy hour savings. According to the fine print, Dunkin's signature lattes are not included in the happy hour deal, so you’ll need to pay full price if you want to grab the Peppermint Mocha, the Gingerbread S’mores, and the Winter White Chocolate Coffee, which the company brought back to menus on Nov. 6. Also, the addition of almond milk may be an extra charge.

Again, the happy hour deal goes through the end of the year, so I'd make sure to stop by and fuel up on the cheap before 2019 comes to a close.