Cardi B is seemingly done with Offset, but Offset reportedly isn't done with Cardi B. The rapper/new mom announced on Dec. 5 that she and Offset had broken up and will be getting a divorce, but Offset has been public about how much he misses Cardi, so he clearly is hoping they'll get back together. Given the news of their impending divorce, will Cardi B and Offset spend Christmas together? It'll mark their daughter's first Christmas, but whether or not she'll be spending it with her father is reportedly up in the air. Elite Daily reached out to Cardi B and Offset's teams for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

According to TMZ, Offset has his heart (off)set on spending his daughter's first Christmas with her and Cardi. He reportedly has already arranged a bunch of gifts for 5-month-old Kulture, as well as Cardi B, but whether or not Cardi will accept the gifts for her from her ex is still to be determined.

A source told the outlet that Cardi has not "made up her mind if she'll allow Offset to celebrate the holidays with her as a family." TMZ also reports that Offset plans on seeing his three other children from previous relationships on Christmas as well.

Cardi B announced on Instagram on Dec. 5 that she and Offset were no longer together. She has since deleted the video.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"I've been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now," she said in the clip. "We're really good friends and you know we're really good business partners. And you know he's always someone that I run to to talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other. But things just haven't been working out between us for a long time, and it's nobody's fault."

She continued,

I guess we grew out of love, but we're not together anymore. I don't know, it might take time to get a divorce. And I'm always gonna have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter's father. And yeah.

Offset responded to the video by commenting "y'all won."

Then, on Dec. 9, Offset tweeted, "F*CK YALL I MISS CARDI."

So I guess we know where he stands now. He apparently feels that internet trolls are part of the reason he and Cardi are apart, according to TMZ, but there have also been rumors of him cheating on Cardi while she was still pregnant with Kulture.

Offset's reported mistress responded to Cardi B and Offset's divorce news in an emotional video posted to Instagram on Dec. 5.

TMZ on YouTube

"I have not messed with Offset since he's had his baby," Instagram model Summer Bunni said. "I didn't know how serious his marriage was... It took until today to get into this, seeing everything." Well, girl, their relationship was serious enough for them to get married, so... Elite Daily previously reached out previously to Cardi B and Offset's teams for comment on Summer Bunni's claims, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Cardi B said in her video announcing their breakup that she still has love for the rapper, and TMZ speculates that that love for him could mean there's still hope for their relationship to be repaired. But TBD on how all of this will affect their holiday plans.