Here's a fan theory for the books. Two massive pop culture giants, K-pop and Carpool Karaoke, are theorized to potentially join forces in the future. People are wondering — will BTS do Carpool Karaoke with James Corden? That's because the two have one thing in common... the Grammys. Don't worry, this fan theory breaks it all down succinctly and is actually pretty convincing. I feel like there is a real opportunity here for both Corden and BTS to capitalize on, and ARMYs would eat it up.

Let's break it down. The theory circulates around one key person, and that's producer Ben Winston. Ben Winston is not only producing the Grammys, but he also works as co-executive producer on The Late Late Show with James Corden, aka, the charismatic host of the hit segment, Carpool Karaoke.

Everybody with me so far?

It was recently revealed BTS will be presenting at the 2019 Grammys which links the outrageously popular K-Pop group to Winston, too. And, oh yeah, Corden is a former Grammys host.

Coincidence??? Probably, but now consider this:

To throw a little icing on an already pop-tacular cake, BTS is partnering with Hyundai...a car company... on their new Palisades campaign, which just happens to seat eight people comfortably. Did you hear that? EIGHT PEOPLE. As my editor put it, "1 + 1 + 1 = CARPOOL KARAOKE." Or, to spell it out for you — BTS' connection to The Late Late Show's Ben Winston plus their car sponsorship repping a car that just happens to be perfect to transport the 7-member band with one extra person could be a perfect recipe for a stellar Carpool Karaoke segment with James Corden.

Fans on Twitter are so proud of themselves for piecing it together (and honestly, I'm pretty proud, too).

Ben, James, BTS. It sounds like the crowd has spoken.

Not for nothing, James Corden has already proven he's open to the idea. In fact, he once tweeted at BTS saying he'd love for them to come on his show sometime, and even suggested Carpool Karaoke himself!

Based on some K-pop rumors, this would be a really good time for Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, RM, V, Suga, and J-Hope to film the segment while in the U.S., too. BTS has a rumored comeback on the books for May 2019, which means any opportunity to film promo segments for their U.S. fans seems like an opportunity worth taking, especially since they'll probably be busy focusing on promoting on their home turf in Korea when their next album drops. But that would mean that even if BTS and Corden did come together for this epic collaboration while they're in town for the Grammys, we still probably wouldn't see it for quite a while.

In K-pop lingo, a "comeback" refers to the debut of a new body of work and all of the hype and press that goes into it. For example, in 2018 BTS celebrated three comebacks: Face Yourself, Love Yourself: Tear, and Love Yourself: Answer. Now, Korean newspaper Donga reports insiders close to BTS say they have another one on the horizon. The report was translated into English in the following tweet:

According to an AllKPop translation, the insider report continued,

After finishing up their Love Yourself series, BTS are in the midst of drawing up a new series concept. The framework of the next series has been set, and there's only intricate details remaining. They have also already completed recording some of their b-sides.

So, yeah. It's a damn good time to get a little Carpool Karaoke-action up in here.

Hear our cry, James! Hear our cry, Ben! Hear our cry, BTS!