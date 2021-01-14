More Bachelor In Paradise could be headed your way super soon. Season 7 of the reality dating franchise's beloved summer spinoff was sadly put on hold in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. But luckily, Bachelor Nation (probably) won't have to wait long for more beachy drama, because an ABC exec revealed Bachelor in Paradise will likely happen in 2021.

In an interview with Variety on Jan. 13, ABC exec Rob Mills said the network is "hell-bent" on figuring out how to make the summer dating show work. “Unless something horrendous happens, I feel very confident that Paradise is coming back on this summer — how and where it’s going to be, it’s still too early to tell,” he explained.

Although Bachelor in Paradise is usually set in Mexico, the pandemic makes finding a safe filming location difficult. However, while Mills acknowledged the pandemic is ongoing, he said things could change if more people get vaccinated. And, even if travel still isn't possible by then, ABC could just film the whole season in one quarantined location (like how they shot Clare and Tayshia's season of The Bachelorette at La Quinta Resort, and Matt James' season of The Bachelor at Nemacolin).

With no Paradise in 2020, Mills said the biggest challenge will actually be figuring out exactly which Bachelor Nation fan-faves are headed to Paradise. "We have probably about 150 potential people we can have in the cast between the four seasons that haven't been able to be on Paradise, and then other people who have been on previous seasons," he said. "How do you make that in to 15 to 18 cast members? It's going to be really tough."

There really are so many gems from Bachelor Nation to choose from. For example, newly single Pilot Pete could return to your TV screen after experiencing some serious relationship turbulence as the Bachelor, and I wouldn't put it past producers to reunite him and his ex-girlfriend Kelley Flanagan for maximum drama (maybe Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett, for that matter). There could also be an attempted Victoria F. redemption arc. Or, a Noah and Bennett rematch... Really, the casting possibilities are virtually endless.

It's not even confirmed yet, and Bachelor in Paradise 2021 is already shaping up to be one of the most ~dramatic~ seasons ever.