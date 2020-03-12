If there’s one thing you can thank Victoria Fuller for, it’s making Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor undeniably more interesting. Throughout her journey on the show, Fuller fueled controversies like it was her dang job, from the awk surprise appearance of her ex (Chase Rice) on a one-on-one to her involvement in an ad campaign with a White Lives Matter slogan and allegations from a frenemy of her home-wrecking ways. So, what happened to this divisive little lady after Weber sent her home? Is Victoria Fuller single? Her post-Bachelor life has been brimming with rumors, and it’s time to set the record straight.

Remember when Weber referred to his relationship with Fuller in the present tense during the “Women Tell All” episode? That had fans suspecting that he may have given her the final rose after all. Now that the (*cue Chris Harrison voice*) most dramatic finale yet has aired, you know that Weber eliminates Fuller after the fantasy suites, picks Hannah Ann Sluss after Madison Prewett leaves, breaks off his engagement with Sluss, and ultimately reunites with Prewett (much to his fam’s dismay). More importantly, you know that what sparked the tension that compromised their relationship was a cryptic warning from a mystery woman on Fuller's hometown date.

ABC

That mystery woman turned out to be Merissa Pence, who used to date Weber and also claims to be a former friend of Fuller’s. Basically, she told Weber that his love interest was not who she seems. She even made allegations that Fuller had a reputation for breaking up relationships in the past. When Weber brought up his concerns right before meeting Fuller's family, she essentially gaslighted him into dropping the conversation.

Longtime spoiler Reality Steve backed up Pence’s claims on his blog, too. On Oct. 28, 2019, he revealed that he began receiving countless emails in September 2019 accusing Fuller of being romantically involved with married men. In Pence's recent interview with US Weekly and Steve Carbone's blog post, they both claimed that it appeared Fuller had broken up four marriages. It didn't take long for Fuller to try and squash her rep as home-wrecker, though.

In an Instagram post on Nov. 28, 2019, which included a photo of her with her dog, she wrote: "The RUMORS you are hearing are FALSE. There will be a time & place where I can defend myself, but for now, I choose to wait." She also noted that "bullying is not OK" and added: "Just remember…we all have a story."

Fuller did finally find that time and place on the "Women Tell All," during which she denied Pence's accusations completely, calling the entire situation "extremely frustrating."

"I think that this is somebody who just didn’t like me and she wanted to have a … I don’t really know why she did it,” she told Harrison. “I just think maybe she wanted to come on the show.”

Since the season ended, it does appear that Fuller truly is trying to make amends and start a new chapter with a clean slate. She’s apologized for her participation in the campaign that included offensive slogans, and she's also apologized to Weber for her behavior on the show. During the "Women Tell All," she also thanked Weber for being so patient with her.

ABC

“I didn’t realize how much he cared about me,” she explained in an interview with Harrison. “It breaks my heart. I wish I would’ve let him love me like he wanted to sooner. I think it would’ve been a lot different. But I can’t go back.”

Fuller called it her "biggest learning experience," adding that all she can do is "grow from here and move forward."

Apparently, she still has Weber's support going forward in her quest for love. While he acknowledged their communication issues during the "Women Tell All," he also noted that she's observed immense "growth" in her over the month or two since their relationship ended.

"That girl — she’s so worthy of love just like everyone is," he said on the show. "And I hope that she never forgets that.”

Since leaving the show, Fuller seems to be keeping busy — between pursuing an M.S. in economics, attending philanthropic events, and joining a local run club, according to recent Instagram posts. However, she's remained pretty tight-lipped about her dating life post-Bachelor, so it's unclear at this point whether or not she's taken Weber's words of wisdom to heart.