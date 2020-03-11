Kelley Flanagan was a breath of fresh air on Peter's season of The Bachelor, where the onscreen drama between contestants oftentimes overshadowed the series' typical pursuit of love and roses. With all of these contestants jet-setting around the globe without access to Instagram, who's really shocked? While Kelley wound up not being the one for Peter, it doesn't look like she's disappearing from television screens anytime soon. Fans are pretty sure Kelley Flanagan will be on Bachelor In Paradise, next season and here's why.

The 27-year-old Chicago lawyer was a favorite to win from the start, having coincidentally run into the Bachelor before the show even began filming. Kelley's maturity and poise throughout the season was well-documented, and though she sometimes felt uncomfortable by a few of the show's excursions, she stuck around longer than most. Though Peter said goodbye to Kelley just before hometowns, she's remained in the hearts of fans. If Bachelor Nations has anything to say about it, the Chicago attorney MUST make it down to Mexico this summer.

The first clue to Kelley's inevitable presence in Paradise is her maturity. Though Kelley left the show in a bit of the stir (referring to fellow contestants as "little babies" who "don’t really know who they are"), when you think about it, that kind of makes sense for a well-established lawyer.

Considering the guys competing for Clare's heart on the upcoming season of The Bachelorette – some of whom will be Paradise bound – are pretty close to Kelley in age.

For a moment, it seemed like Kelley might be on the outs with Bachelor producers, having not been invited to the "Women Tell All." But fortunately, it seems like ABC has smoothed things over with her. Kelley appeared on The Bachelor season finale on Mar. 10 as an audience member for the live episode.

Other fans realized that Kelley's arrival in Paradise could also mean the return of some others from Bachelor Nation hailing from the windy city. On Jan. 28, Paradise favs Kendall and Joe (of grocery store fame) made a joint statement announcing their breakup. It may be a little early for a rebound, but could Chicago natives Joe and Kelley be a perfect match?

And finally, this fan-investigator found indisputable evidence that Kelley will be appearing on Bachelor In Paradise this season.