Bachelor Nation loves a good rivalry, and there's usually only one way a rivalry ends in this franchise: with a 2-on-1 date. That's exactly what happened when Tayshia Adams invited Bennett Jordan and Noah Erb on a date that had to end with only one of them receiving a rose. In the end, Tayshia picked Noah over Bennett, and these tweets show fans have a lot to say about it.

Noah started ruffling some feathers on the The Bachelorette as soon as he joined the season along with Tayshia and three other new guys. During the wrestling match date, Noah hopped a fence to fight for Tayshia's love, a move that annoyed many of the other men. But the real tension began during the cocktail party in the Nov. 24 episode, when Noah told Tayshia that the other men were questioning her intentions because she gave him the group date rose.

Following that, Bennett started focusing a lot of his attention on Noah. He told Noah there was a 0% chance of him ending up with Tayshia, and compared talking to Noah to talking to a 14-year-old. It all culminated in their 2-on-1 date with Tayshia, during which she called all of it a bunch of "teenage boy drama." Bennett tried teaching Noah and Tayshia about emotional intelligence, but Tayshia was really not having it. In the end, she sent Bennett packing.

Even though some fans were happy to see Bennett and his non-stop Harvard talk go, others weren't so happy that it meant Noah would get to stick around longer.

Tayshia honestly wasn't that happy with Noah either. After she walked Bennett out, she said, "Sending him home did not feel right." Then she told Noah, "That wasn't a victory for you by any means." She explained that she's still unsure how she feels about him and whether or not he's ready for marriage, so Noah didn't get the date rose either.

Season 16 of The Bachelorette continues on Monday, Dec. 14, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

