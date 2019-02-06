Uh-oh. It looks like the Grammys went and upset one the world's reigning queens. Thanks to her wild success in 2018, plenty of people have been asking the question: Will Ariana Grande perform at the Grammys? Well, it sounds like she was supposed to. Reportedly, Grammy producers and the Sweetener singer disagreed over which songs she would perform causing Ari to pull out. Elite Daily reached out to Grande's team and the Recording Academy for comment on the reported performance dispute but did not hear back by the time of publication.

If it's true that Ariana Grande will no longer be gracing the Grammys stage, music's biggest night might be in trouble. According to Variety, Grande's face is currently plastered all over Grammy billboards in Los Angeles in efforts to promote the show. If she backs out now that's... not great. Insiders say Grande felt "insulted" because Grammy producers did not want her to perform her latest hit "7 rings" off of her impending Thank U, Next album. The album is currently scheduled to drop on Friday, Feb. 8, just two days before she was booked to take the Grammys' stage.

According to Variety's report, there was initially some sort of compromise made that allowed Grande to sing "7 Rings" as part of a larger medley, but she pulled out entirely when the producers insisted on choosing her second song. According to the insider, other Grammy performers were not subject to the same stipulation.

I understand why Grande wants her latest single to get the airtime. It's the last song to drop as part of the hype train leading up to the Thank U, Next album release and it's catchy AF.

ArianaGrandeVevo on YouTube

So, I guess this is my question: How far in advance does a performer need to rehearse a Grammys performance? It seems like if Grande did decide to participate at this point she only has a handful of days to prepare whatever she and the producers agree upon! Also, doesn't she need a set and costumes and all the stuff?

Objectively, whatever song(s) Grande ended up singing would get a huge reaction. She's absolutely crushed the Billboard charts since the release of her Sweetener album with songs like "Breathin," "God Is A Woman," and "R.E.M." Then, she took things to a whole new level when she dropped singles from Thank U, Next. Whether or not you think "7 Rings" is a musical masterpiece, it did hit new records on Spotify. According to Variety, the tune reeled in nearly 15 million streams within a 24-hour period, which broke the streaming service's record. I totally get it if Grande feels it's the best song to perform.

If Grande does skip out on the Grammys, she may miss her opportunity to accept two awards, too. She's nominated for Best Pop Vocal Performance for “God Is a Woman" and Best Pop Vocal Album for Sweetener, and by no means is she considered the underdog in either category.

Aye, aye, aye, Grammys. I will see you on Sunday, Feb. 10, to see what happens.