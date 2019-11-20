Riverdale fans will unfortunately have to wait a couple of weeks to get their next clues about Jughead's weird school and Betty's brother drama, because the show is taking a short hiatus the week of Thanksgiving. The break probably has fans wondering why Riverdale isn't airing on Nov. 27, 2019, and whether that means something bigger about the series' future — but seriously, it's not that deep. The show will be back with its regularly-scheduled episodes in December.

Following the seventh episode of Riverdale Season 4, airing on Nov. 20, the show is going to skip a week and then return for its eighth episode on Dec. 4. This blip should not come as too much of a surprise to superfans who have been following Riverdale for a while, as the teen drama has previously skipped the week of Thanksgiving. The show took the week of Thanksgiving off in both 2017 and 2018, and that tradition is continuing this year as well.

Instead of airing a new episode of Riverdale, The CW will be showing concert performances from the first night of the 2019 iHeart Radio Music Festival during primetime on Nov. 20. The annual concert took place in Las Vegas on Sept. 20, and first aired on The CW on Oct. 2. Featured performers include Camila Cabello, Halsey, and Tim McGraw. The CW will reair the second night of the festival on Nov. 21.

While the time away may be upsetting for Riverdale fans, it sounds like the series will be returning from its break with a really exciting new episode. Season 4, Episode 8 will air on Wednesday, Dec. 4, and The CW's synopsis reveals it will focus largely on the Core Four's future beyond high school. Titled "In Treatment," the episode will see Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, and Cheryl meet with Riverdale High's guidance counselor to deal with the stress of college applications.

As residents across Riverdale begin receiving more mysterious videotapes on their doorsteps, the seniors of Riverdale High eagerly await their college decision letters. Concerned that the stress may be getting to them, Mrs. Burble (guest star Gina Torres), the school's guidance counselor, meets with Betty, Archie, Veronica, Cheryl, and Jughead to discuss what's plaguing them.

CW

What the main characters may do after high school has been a huge question among Riverdale fans, especially during Season 4. Since the kids are all seniors in high school this year, it would make sense that Betty, Veronica, and Jughead — let's be real, probably not Archie — may go off to college in another town. This new episode should give fans an idea of how the show might deal with life after high school.

So take a week off from worrying about serial killers and gang wars to celebrate Turkey Day, and then get ready for some serious college talk when Riverdale returns to airing new episodes on Wednesday, Dec. 4.