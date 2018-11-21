After all that mind-melting chaos that went down on last week's episode of Riverdale, fans are probably more eager than ever to get a new episode that might explain what the heck is going on in this town. Unfortunately, though, we will have to wait another week. The series is skipping this Wednesday, but it will be back next week with what looks like a doozy of a new episode. So, why isn't Riverdale on Nov. 21, and what can fans expect from next week's new episode? Let's break down everything you need to know.

Riverdale's most recent fifth episode of Season 3 ranks among the show's most shocking yet, as Veronica and Betty teamed up to break Archie out of juvie while Jughead somehow narrated the whole jailbreak as the game master of a Gryphons and Gargoyles game that was going on at the same time. Gryphons and Gargoyles as been central to the mystery of this season, and that episode only made the dangerous game even more confusing — apparently the game either mimics or controls real-life events? Not to mention that we still have no clue who this strange Gargoyle King character is, and sadly, it looks like Jughead is under his spell now.

So, obviously there are a million questions that we need a new Riverdale episode to answer, but fans are just going to have to keep wondering who the Gargoyle King could be during their Thanksgiving dinners, because Riverdale is not airing a new episode on Wednesday, Nov. 21. I mean, you can't really expect this show to put on some sort of heartwarming Thanksgiving special while some gargoyle demon is killing children and Archie on the lamb.

In Riverdale's usual time slot, viewers will instead see the first night of the iHeartRadio Music Festival, a concert event featuring performances by Kelly Clarkson, Justin Timberlake, and Carrie Underwood.

But do not worry too much, because Riverdale will be back with its sixth episode of Season 3, "Manhunter," next Wednesday. The CW has already released a promo teaser for the episode, which reveals that it will delve even more into the Gargoyle King mystery.

TV Promos on YouTube

The teaser shows a group of Gargoyle King disciples wearing masks of their own, which opens up suspicion to even more townspeople about who could be working with the Gargoyle King and why. We also see a quick shot of the Gargoyle King popping up in the Cooper's living room in front of Betty and Alice, which is definitely startling. Oh, and it looks like Josie will be the next character to suffer from the mysterious seizures going around town.

The CW also released an episode synopsis for "Manhunter," which teases Betty confronting all the parents in The Midnight Club and Kevin helping Archie with a secret mission:

After confronting the parents, who were part of "The Midnight Club" twenty-five years ago, Betty (Lili Reinhart) follows some strong leads in hopes of finding out who the true Gargoyle King is. Meanwhile, Veronica's (Camila Mendes) attempt to prove Archie's (KJ Apa) innocence lands her in hot water. Finally, Archie turns to Kevin (Casey Cott) for help making things right.

Riverdale Season 3 Episode 6, "Manhunter," will air on the CW on Wednesday, Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. ET.