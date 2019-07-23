When I woke up this morning, I realized something major about myself: I'm turning 25. In about four months, I won't be in my early 20s, and will wake up to balloons, birthday cake, and glitter being tossed in the air. Every card or text message will say something like, "You're a quarter-of-a-century years old!" or have a cheesy quote that'll make me laugh, smile, and cringe a bit on the inside. To some people, this can be a recipe for a life-altering decisions and some nerves. But, to me, it's a recipe for more adventure, love, and life than I've ever lived before. There's a pretty good reason why I'm not freaking out about turning 25 and starting the next chapter of my life.

Whether you're one of those people who's stressing about this birthday or not, you might want to know why I'm feeling as cool as a cucumber. You want to know why I'm not changing my career path, moving to another country, or asking myself what I'm "supposed to be" doing at this point in my life. TBH, the reasoning wasn't something I planned on or for. It just happened, as I figured out life, relationships, #adulting, and the infamous "real world." I didn't intensely follow a five-year plan, beg the stars in the sky for the answers, or self-reflect in a bubble bath.

I just lived, and I guess that made all the difference. I told myself I'm right where I'm "supposed to be," and took leaps when my gut told me to. I let myself go with the flow. That all led to this morning when I woke up and realized I'm turning 25. I felt excited and ready to fully embrace the next part of life. Here's why.

I enjoy being 24, going on 25. Although it baffles me that high school was almost a decade ago, and that it's been years since my semester abroad in Florence, I'm content with being a full-blown adult. I like having my morning routines, finding new meals to try in my free time, and roaming around Trader Joe's. I love the little victories that have come along the way, like moving in the summer with my SO and starting new jobs.

In addition, I love talking about everything I've accomplished and the places I've been in my early 20s. In the past five years, I really haven't slowed down much between all of my European travels, graduating college, and falling deeply and effortlessly in love. I've stayed up until 3 a.m. on the reg, and danced in bars with my best friends. To me, turning 25 is a chance to take a deep breath and soak in the memories I've made.

For once, it's a chance to enjoy where I am, instead of where I'm going, and that's refreshing when you really think about it. It's a year that's full of answers instead of pressing questions like, "What do you want to be when you grow up?" Phew!

Sure, to some, that may seem a little boring. It may seem like I'm not chasing after adventure and living life to its fullest. But, to that, I'd beg to differ. I'm excited to turn 25 because I think the possibility for "new" is so much greater than ever before. Like the past five years of my life, the next five will come with its own victories and Instagram-worthy moments.

If I've learned anything in my early 20s, it's that everything tends to work out the way it should. Learning that lesson has made so much more room for everything, including love, meaningful traveling, and laughing in my apartment's kitchen over the littlest things.

So, why am I not freaking out about turning 25? Well, it's because I'm living as life comes to me. I'm taking leaps with love and adventure in mind, and making sure that no moments pass me by. I guess that makes me pretty lucky. (I'm passing that luck onto you, OK?)