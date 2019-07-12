5 Tips For Moving In The Summer That’ll Help You Beat The Heat & Stress

Recently, my boyfriend and I moved out of our first apartment. It was a cute and cozy place, with walls covered in band and movie posters and a fridge filled with the best snacks from Trader Joe's. (I'm talking cookie dunkers, brownie crisps, and asparagus risotto here.) But, the lease was about to go up and we found an even better place nearby, so we began collecting bins, gathering our keys, and filling suitcases with our clothes. We spent an entire weekend, in the heat of July, packing up the waffle maker and other appliances in our kitchen, going through closets, and vaccuuming a lot. That's why I feel so qualified to give you some solid tips for moving in the summer, that'll help you beat the heat and stress.

Because, not to overwhelm you or anything, but it's definitely a lot more than I expected it to be. I didn't realize when we first started organizing and cleaning that moving is a lot of 12-hour days, flights of stairs, and rushing back and forth from one destination to the next. It's reserving a truck, purchasing too many rolls of bubble wrap, and eating a piece of bread for a snack because the rest of your food is, well, somewhere.

It's a team effort — a job that you can't do without the help of your new roomies, besties, or significant other. But, it's also managable, especially if you keep these five tips in mind.

1. Give Yourself Lots Of Time To Pack And Clean Lumina/Stocksy First things first: If you're moving in the summer, give yourself lots of time to pack up your belongings and clean your current space. Allot an afternoon or two on the weekend to wrap your mugs and dishes in bubble wrap, and a hour before work on a Monday morning to go through the food in your fridge. You'll thank yourself later, when you're not-so exhausted or stressed about where your items are. Trust me. Because your roomie, best friend, or significant other will ask you, "Hey, do you know where our plastic containers are?" and you'll have an answer. You'll be able to picture the kind of box they're in, and where in the moving truck that box is. You'll be able to easily find your shampoo, conditioner, soap, and other products you need to take a shower after a long day of hustling and hauling. Phew!

2. Ask Your Friends To Help With The Tough Stuff Your friends are there for you whenever you need to fulfill an ice cream craving or decode a text message from your crush. So, why wouldn't they be there for you when you're moving in the middle of the summer? The answer to that trick question is, they will be there, helping you carry boxes down two flights of stairs and manuever your couch into the tiny elevator. They'll bring snacks, water bottles, smiles, and make the entire experience much less stresseful. That's why you can, and really should, ask them for help with the tough stuff, like lifting your furniture, that you can't do by yourself. Then, when you're going back and forth from your apartment, you should talk and catch up on life. You should make some plans or daydream about the adventure trip on the West Coast you've been hoping to take. Before you know it, the boxes will be moved and you'll feel closer to your besties, too.

3. Make Time For Healthy And Exciting Meals Jesse Morrow/Stocksy I can't stress this enough: When you're moving in the summer, you need to make time for healthy meals and hydrating. The sun is likely going to be beating down on you, as you load up the truck, and the air conditioner in your apartment isn't going to be running anymore. Finding shade, taking breaks to cool down, and fueling your body will be #necessary. It'll keep you feeling energized and strong, and also give you a chance to eat at the restaurants you're moving away from or closer to. It'll let you explore your new area, and find the best vegetarian eateries or bagel places, and take your mind off the moving to-do list that's, well, endless. Most importantly, it'll put you in a more positive mood, and make all the emotions and change that comes with moving much less overwhelming. If you only take away one piece of advice from this article, let it be this one.

4. Keep Your New Home In Mind When my boyfriend and I were moving out of our apartment, I asked my Instagram followers to send us advice, tips, and good motivation. I knew we were going to need it, because the day ahead of us seemed very long and hot. One of the best pieces of advice we recieved was to keep our new home in mind — to think about all the beautiful things to come in the future. To be honest, it helped so much. It made every box feel like a step in the right direction, and the whole process of moving more exciting and rewarding. It turned my focus away from the countless number of stairs I still needed to do, to being able to decorate, set up our office space, and toss things that we don't need or use. Spoiler alert: That's the best feeling when you move. It's your chance to hit a reset button, and embrace minimalistic living. It's a reminder that good change is on the horizon, and that it's likely happening with the people you love.