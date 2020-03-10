The two-part finale of Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor finally arrived, and with all of the episode's developments, this season might just live up to the title of being "the most dramatic season to date," as the franchise classically touts. After making it to the final two, one contestant decided to walk away from it all, leaving fans shook AF. So, why does Madison leave The Bachelor?

For the past few episodes, Madison's love story on The Bachelor has been pretty rocky. Leading up to Fantasy Suite Week, Madison told Peter she would feel differently about their relationship if he decided to sleep with another contestant. And yet, Peter decided to take it to that next level with at least one other lady, and he told Madison this when her own Fantasy Suite date arrived. She walked off then, but came back for the rose ceremony and progressed on to the final two with Hannah Ann.

After a shaky meeting with Peter's parents, which made it pretty clear they preferred Hannah Ann to Madison, Peter was very up front that despite their hesitation, Madison was potentially his final choice. Fans then got the famous "bring her home to us" scene, where it turned out his mom was talking about Hannah Ann. Peter's response? To put his parents in their place.

The next day, Peter took Madison on a very "Peter" date of helicopter sightseeing. At first they cuddled and giggled and all seemed well in the world. Then, because this is The Bachelor, things turned sour. During the ride, Peter was the happy Pilot Pete fans fell in love with, but Madison was suffering from some serious resting sad face.

One they landed, Madison opened up and basically told him that while she had a blast on the ride, she was peacing out. The reason? She didn't want to change him, and she didn't want to be changed.

"Things have been brought more into focus in the past day," she told him, after he asked what changed after their long talk the previous day. "When it comes to marriage and lifestyles, I can see how different it all is [between us]," she continued.

After Peter insisted he was willing to do whatever it took, Madison stayed true to the woman fans have seen the entire season and stood her ground by saying, "I have to be realistic. I don't think we're the best for each other."

Heartbroken, Peter gave one final plea and asked, "You really believe that?" to which Madison broke all of Bachelor Nations' hearts by confirming her feelings.

The two walked slowly to the car, where they hugged for what felt like an entire lifetime before tearfully parting. He walked away in tears and she broke down in the car before admitting, “Even though I wanted to be with him, I feel in my heart it’s the right thing to do.”

Still, Chris Harrison hasn't stopped hinting that no one knows what will happen next, so it looks like fans have to wait until "After The Final Rose" to see who, if anyone, Peter finds his happily ever after with.

Tune into Part 2 of The Bachelor finale on Tuesday, March 9, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.