Every once in a while you come across a TV friend group so tight, you can't help but stan them as a unit. Betty, Veronica, Archie, and Jughead were the dream team, which is why fans are so confused after the graduation episode. Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers for Riverdale Season 5, Episode 3, "Graduation." After years of steadfast loyalty, why did the Core 4 break their Pop's pact? They seem to have drifted apart.

Heading into graduation, the group was still bonded, despite a bit of turbulence. Veronica and Archie agreed to call it quits after he admitted to kissing Betty, but the pair decided to remain friends. Good friends, in fact because they hooked up one final time after the last day of school when they were both feeling ~nostalgic.~ Romance aside, the Core 4 spent the night of graduation laughing and reminiscing on the bleachers together, which is how Archie thought up the pact.

After not getting accepted to the Naval Academy and learning he needed to repeat senior year, Archie decided to enlist in the Army. And unfortunately, he needed to leave for basic training the very next morning. Before telling his friends what his future entailed, however, he asked them to vow "that in one year, no matter what's going on in our lives, we'll meet back at Pop's ... and every year after that."

The CW

While they all seemed passionate about the idea and tearfully saw Archie head off to basic training the next morning, the final scene of Episode 3 shows they didn't keep their promise. The clip takes place a year later, and Jughead is seen sitting alone in a booth, waiting for Archie, Betty, and Veronica to show up. Eventually he gets up and leaves. As he exits and the episode ends, his voiceover says:

"It would be six years before I saw my friends again. We'd be different people, each us of. Brought together by, of course, a new crisis. A mystery."

Fans know the series jumps seven years, so rest assured, it looks like the Core 4 will be reunited in the upcoming episodes. But why did they lose touch in the first place? While it's all just speculation at this point, there are a few clues hinting as to what might have happened.

After leaving for the Army, Archie's mom put their house up for sale, which indicates she's leaving town. He'd probably go visit her on leave, which most likely wouldn't be in Riverdale. After Veronica signed the Chock'lit Shoppe over to Pop and her mom, Hermione, left to join the Real Housewives in New York, she doesn't have much reason to return to the town either. And Betty was clearly ready for a new chapter outside of Riverdale since she chose to road trip with her mom over the summer instead of staying in town with Jughead.

The CW

That said, the fact that they didn't see each other for years could be a strange twist of circumstance. Maybe they each went one year, but the others were tied up in situations that made them unable to attend. Maybe there's something more sinister brewing, like blackmail. While it could just be a matter of adult life pulling them apart, this is Riverdale after all — anything could happen. Either way, it'll be interesting to see what life looks like for the Core 4 after seven years of separation.

Riverdale airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.