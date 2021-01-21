Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers for Riverdale Season 5, Episode 1, "Climax." It just wouldn't be prom without a devastating breakup. Veronica and Archie have had a pretty complicated relationship full of breakups and make-ups, but for fans of the couple, it always seemed clear Varchie was endgame. Season 5's premiere may have changed all that, though. Prom night didn't go so well for the pair, and these tweets about Archie and Veronica's breakup in Riverdale Season 5 show just how upset fans were by their split.

Toward the end of Season 4, it did seem like a breakup was on the horizon for Archie and Veronica. During the musical episode, Archie reconnected with Betty after they each had fights with their significant others, leading to a forbidden kiss. The two agreed to keep the kiss a secret... but secrets don't tend to stay secret for long in the town of Riverdale.

Things got worse for the couple when Veronica discovered Archie's song for Betty in the Season 5 premiere. However, instead of immediately recognizing the meaning of the lyrics, Veronica thought it was a sweet gesture and decided to perform the song for Archiekins at her speakeasy... much to the shock of Archie, Betty, and fans watching at home.

After all that went down, Archie decided to come clean about the song and the kiss at prom. The revelation led to a tearful breakup, as the pair decided to stay together for the last few days of high school to avoid causing drama, and then go their separate ways after graduation. The split was devastating to Varchie shippers everywhere, who took to Twitter to share their sadness.

Varchie wasn't the prom's only victim; the season premiere also suggested Cheryl and Toni are heading for a breakup as well. It looks like all the core couples may split up before the big seven-year time jump planned for Episode 4, which would make sense given that they are all heading for different colleges. While Bughead is still going strong at the moment — they're too focused on the videotapes mystery to really examine their relationship — it's only a matter of time before Jughead finds out about Betty and Archie's kiss.

With everyone's love lives in chaos, this season of Riverdale is already shaping up to be one of the most dramatic yet. New episodes air Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.