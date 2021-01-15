These 1-Sentence 'Riverdale' Season Recaps Are A Reminder Of All The Absurdity

With all of the ridiculous stuff that happens on Riverdale, it can be hard for even the most die-hard fan to keep everything straight. Between the serial killers, bear attacks, organ-harvesting cults, and random musical numbers, Riverdale really has done it all in just four seasons. Need a reminder of all the wild twists and turns? These one-sentence Riverdale season recaps will sum up the absurdity in the most painless way possible.

Riverdale began as a simple murder mystery back in Season 1, as Archie, Betty, Veronica, and Jughead teamed up to investigate the death of Jason Blossom. As the seasons progressed, however, the show has gotten more complicated, with multiple serial killers and even seemingly supernatural events plaguing the Core Four. As it embarks on its fifth season on Jan. 20, 2021, Riverdale isn't showing any signs of slowing down, with a major unsolved mystery still at its core and a seven-year time jump on the horizon.

At this point, most of the fun of being a Riverdale fan is remembering all the wild moments that happened on the show, while also looking forward to even more absurdity in the future. For a quick stroll down memory lane, here are some very brief recaps of all the hard-to-believe stuff that's gone down in Riverdale's first four seasons:

Season 1

New-girl Veronica and girl-next-door Betty compete for Archie's affection while trying to figure out who killed Jason Blossom, until a tape of Jughead's dad and a literal Cliff-hanger reveal the truth.

Season 2

Bughead and Varchie rise as the Cooper family proves to be more dysfunctional than anyone thought, with an imposter half-sibling named Chic and Hal revealing his love for black hoods and serial killing.

Season 3

A Dungeons & Dragons monster comes to life and somehow causes seizures and suicides around town, with Penelope, Hal, and Chic behind the whole scheme... all while Chad Michael Murray's cult is harvesting everyone's organs.

Season 4

Fred Andrews dies and so does Jughead, until comes back to life to expose his Stonewall Prep adversaries — but he is not able to figure out who has been sending disturbing videotapes to everyone...

Riverdale Season 5 premieres on The CW on Jan. 20, 2021.