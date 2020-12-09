Riverdale fans knew Season 5 was going to be wild, but the newly released trailer for the upcoming run of episodes teases way more ridiculous, unexpected twists than anyone could have predicted. With high school graduation, a major time jump, and a whole new killer mystery to untangle, Season 5 is sure to be one of the most important seasons ever... and one of the wildest. The Riverdale Season 5 trailer gave fans a first peek at all the drama.

After months of anticipation, The CW released the full trailer for Riverdale Season 5 on Wednesday, Dec. 9, just over a month before the new season will premiere on Jan. 20.

More to come...