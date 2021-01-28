Hermione Lodge is ready to say goodbye to the town of Riverdale, but she's not exactly running away from drama. In one of the final episodes before Season 5's time jump, fans found out why Hermione won't be in Riverdale's upcoming storylines, and it's a very unexpected exit. Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers from Riverdale Season 5, Episode 2, "The Preppy Murders." Veronica's mom made a pretty big announcement in the latest episode, and these tweets about Hermione leaving Riverdale to join Real Housewives celebrate her next step, while also poking a bit of fun at the ridiculousness of it all.

Fans knew Hermione's departure was coming ever since the start of 2020, when Marisol Nichols (Hermione) and Skeet Ulrich (F.P. Jones) announced they were leaving the show after Season 4 ended. When the coronavirus pandemic cut Season 4 short, the two actors agreed to come back for the first couple Season 5 episodes to wrap up their stories. The big question was how Riverdale would write off F.P. and Hermione, and while fans are still waiting to see the reason behind F.P.'s disappearance, Season 5, Episode 2 revealed why Hermione will be getting out of town.

After helping Veronica and Hermosa with a plan to coerce Hiram into retirement, Hermione dropped the bombshell that she honestly probably should have dropped a long time ago: She's divorcing Hiram. Nichols hinted at the divorce a couple months back, calling Hermione's relationship with Hiram abusive and saying she wanted to return to the show so that Hermione could stick up for herself in the end.

But the divorce was only half of the big news. Hermione also announced she's returning to New York City and joining the Real Housewives franchise. (Apparently, Riverdale will make up fake names for every single brand except Real Housewives?) In case you forgot, Andy Cohen popped up in Season 2 as one of Hermione's close friends to endorse her for mayor, so apparently this reality show plan was in Hermione's back pocket for a while now.

The CW

The wild announcement proved to be a perfectly ridiculous bit of fun for fans. I mean, how can you not immediately try to imagine what Hermione's intro tagline would be after hearing she's going to be on RHONY? Fans took to Twitter to crack some jokes about Hermione taking on the reality TV world.

Sadly, since Nichols is departing from Riverdale, it doesn't sound like the show will treat fans to a look at Hermione's RHONY journey. Fans will have to wait and see how Hermione's exit impacts life in Riverdale as the show continues to air new episodes Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.