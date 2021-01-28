Riverdale is celebrating the end of an era. For four seasons, the show followed the Town of Pep's teens as they dealt with cults, masked murderers, and the serial killer genes in between (sometimes) attending high school. Now, they're officially growing up. The Riverdale Season 5, Episode 3 promo shows the kids finally graduating as the show gears up for a major time jump.

Warning: Spoilers for Riverdale Season 5, Episode 2 follow. The new preview video opens on a festive note as the Riverdale High seniors celebrate their last day of school and don their caps and gowns. But this is Riverdale, after all, so even graduation features plenty of drama.

Archie is shown jolting awake from a bad dream, as Veronica sits in bed and asks him, "You're not getting any crazy ideas, are you?" After dealing with the kid who killed his dad, getting choked out by Hiram Lodge, and recently getting rejected from the Naval Academy (all in the first two episodes of Season 5), it makes sense why Archie is on edge. What's more unclear is why Ronnie is next to him in the first place, since the couple broke up in the premiere. Could they be spending one last night together?

Betty and Jughead aren't coping very well, either. In Season 5, Episode 2, the town's resident teen detectives finally discovered who the sinister Auteur behind those disturbing video tapes was: Jellybean, Jughead's kid sister. Oh, and they also found out their shared half-brother Charles is a serial killer who was working with Chic, as if Bughead's family dynamics weren't already weird enough.

Clearly, things don't get easier after these discoveries. "What's gonna happen to us?" Betty asks in the preview, while Jughead looks seriously haunted as he picks up one of the cartoon mask of his face that Jellybean made. Later, her returns a question to Betty, asking, "Are we doomed to be haunted by this town for the rest of our lives?" as they cuddle in bed.

Sorry, Jug, but since the show is literally named after your town, that answer is probably yes. But how the town will keep haunting them remains to be seen. In the meantime, here's everything you can expect to see in Season 5, Episode 3 (titled "Graduation"), per the synopsis:

With Graduation Day around the corner, the gang consider their next steps beyond Riverdale High. Archie learns whether he will be able to graduate with his classmates. FP makes a difficult decision about his and Jellybean’s future.

Since this is the last episode before the show skips seven years into the future, one thing is for sure: Riverdale is about to change for good.

Season 5 of Riverdale continues on Wednesday, Feb. 3, at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.