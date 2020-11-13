Even after almost 20 years of jaw-dropping moments, Grey's Anatomy still knows how to surprise audiences in the biggest ways. The final moments of the Season 17 premiere gave Meredith (and fans!) a huge blast from the past: Patrick Dempsey's iconic character Dr. Derek "McDreamy" Shepherd showed up in the episode. But why did Patrick Dempsey return to Grey's Anatomy after all these years? There's a lot that went behind this epic moment.

Warning: Spoilers for Grey's Anatomy Season 17, Episodes 1 and 2 follow. The Season 17 premiere began with the coronavirus pandemic in full swing. For most of the premiere's two episodes, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) was overwhelmed with taking care of coronavirus patients. By the end of the second episode, she was falling asleep right at the nurse's station. So, it was not a big surprise that Hayes (Richard Flood) found her collapsed in the parking lot in the episode's final moments. What was a surprise, though, was that Meredith then found herself on a beach in a dream-like state with McDreamy himself.

The Meredith-Derek reunion brought some old-school Grey's Anatomy joy to the screen, which was exactly the goal when showrunner Krista Vernoff and Pompeo first discussed the idea. They reached out to Dempsey to see if he would reprise his role, and he was eager to do his part to help people during the pandemic.

"I’ve been tracking what Grey’s had been doing with giving masks, and making sure that people had the right equipment, and it came from that place," Dempsey explained to Deadline. "OK, what can we do to make people feel better, to give some comfort in this time of uncertainty, and that’s how it began. And it was really a wonderful experience to go back."

"I think the whole atmosphere has changed, certainly working at the beach, and seeing everybody again was really a very healing process, and really rewarding, and a lot of fun," Dempsey said. "And hopefully, that feeling translates, and the fans enjoy it. I know that they’ve been wanting us to get back together, and I think this will satisfy a lot of people, and surprise a lot of people, hopefully."

Dempsey and Pompeo were able to smoothly return to the easy relationship they shared on screen for over ten years before Derek died in Season 11. "Patrick and I have this chemistry, where I think, even from when we first met, for some reason it just felt like we’ve known each other for a hundred years, and it’s just the same feeling," Pompeo said to Deadline. "It’s like riding a bike, we just have a chemistry and a dynamic that’s always served us well, and I think we have a genuine affection for each other."

The promo for Season 17, Episode 3 shows Meredith undergoing medical tests, presumably to figure out why she collapsed and why she's dreaming about her late husband. Her diagnosis might be a mystery right now, but one thing is sure based on the promo: there will be more McDreamy in Season 17.

Season 17 of Grey's Anatomy continues on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.