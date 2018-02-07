You've probably noticed that your friends' Instagram stories have had an extra "flair" lately. Aside from the amusing GIFs that are now available on the app, users can change the font on their stories — and TBH, it's so much fun. However, if you're missing out on the feature, you might be impatiently wondering why you can't change your Instagram font. I get it, the new look is FOMO-inducing. Don't freak out, though: There are a few reasons why your fonts aren't changing yet, but each reason has an easy fix.

Deep breaths, ya'll.

For starters, let's talk about what you're actually missing out on. The new feature, formally known as "Type" mode, lets users add Instagram stories containing just text and no photos or vids. Type mode can be found at the bottom of your camera screen to the left of the "Live" button. Once you hit Type mode, you'll be able to type whatever your heart desires using a new font. You'll have four new font choices, which include: Modern, Neon (my favorite), Typewriter, and Strong. Once you've chosen your font, you'll be able to change the color of your story's background by tapping the colored circle on the bottom lefthand corner of your screen.

Instagram/ Amanda Fama

Of course, you can also use the new font choices in Instagram stories with your photos and vids. All you have to do is take a photo or video (like normal), and add text like you normally would. Then, you'd tap the style button at the top of your screen, which will automatically make your font change. It's that simple.

However, if you're struggling to change the font on your Instagram stories, there might be a few reasons.

Update Your App

If you haven't taken the time to update your Instagram app, you might want to do that right now. Per IG's press release, Type mode is part of version 30 for Instagram on iOS in the App Store. It's also available Android in Google Play. I guarantee that once you update your app accordingly, you'll be able to use the new fonts with every new story you add.

Know What Buttons To Press

This sounds like an obvious step, but you'd be surprised how easy it is to miss out on an Instagram feature if you don't know how to find it. (Trust me, it took me a solid week to add GIFs to my story because I had no idea which button to press). As I previously stated, you must hit "Type" mode at the bottom lefthand corner of your camera screen, and then tap the style button at the top center of your screen when you're done typing.

If you still don't have access to Type mode after updating your app and looking for the new buttons, then it's possible (but unlikely) that your phone hasn't gotten the update yet. Sometimes app features have slow rollouts, so stay patient.

As you probably know, Instagram also added a new GIF feature to their Stories. The feature lets users add moving GIFs supported by Giphy to their photos and videos, and it's honestly so addicting. To get GIFs on your Instagram story, all you have to do is update your app (I see a pattern here, don't you?). Once you've updated your Instagram, you'll be ready to go.

To add GIFs to your Instagram story, you have to press the "Sticker" button at the top righthand corner of your screen. Once you hit it, you'll see an option that says "GIF," which will bring you to the endless world of GIF options. Have fun with these updates, but just make sure your app is updated... OK?

