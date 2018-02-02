Scrolling through Instagram Stories is one of my favorite pastimes. As long as you're not in a crowded room when a loud AF Instagram video totally blows your cover, it's usually a pretty good way to beat boredom. Well, there is now a new feature that will help make your Story even better. Once you learn how to change your font on Instagram using "Type" mode, you'll be well on your way to having the coolest Stories.

Instagram announced the newest feature, Type mode, in a press release on Thursday, Feb. 1, and it honestly looks like the best addition to the already addictive Stories feature. You want even better news? Type mode is so easy to use once you know where to get it.

All you need to do is open your camera in the Instagram app, and then Type mode is an option right under the record button. Once you scroll to select Type mode, you can write whatever you want. There are plenty of options from which to choose to accurately represent what you're feeling, too. In fact, there are four different font types, and they all convey slightly different moods, so you are sure to find the perfect one to convey whatever you are feeling in any given moment.

This is the screen you'll see in your camera to choose Type mode.

Now that you know how to get Type mode to make all your Stories just that much better, you can play around with the different fonts to discover your favorites. The options include Modern, Neon, Typewriter, and Strong.

You can also choose from among a variety of background colors in each specific font as well, so there really is no end to the ways you can uniquely express yourself in Type mode.

If I'm being honest, I am more an Instagram Story viewer than creator, but that's OK because you don't have to add your Type mode messages to your Story in order to use it. You can still get in on all the font-filled fun by either sending your messages using Instagram Direct messaging or saving your Type mode message to your camera roll.

Here's an example of a Type mode creation saved to the camera roll.

Of course, you'll probably be much more creative than that one I threw together, and then you could post it as a regular Instagram post on your feed or do whatever you want with it. That's not the only way to utilize Type mode, though, because the feature is also available when you add text to any photos or videos that you capture with the camera in the app. To use it that way, all you need to do is tap through all of the options when you add text to your Instagram videos and stories, and then you can choose from the Modern, Neon, Typewriter, and Strong fonts.

With the Type mode feature, you'd think that you're set when it comes to creating the best Instagram Stories possible, but there is actually another new Instagram feature that can definitely take your Story to a whole new level. Yep, Instagram GIF stickers are a thing, and they are here to combine with Type mode to ensure that you get all the views on your Stories.

The GIF stickers are powered by Giphy and are also found in the camera on the Instagram app. All you need to do is go to the button that adds Stickers, select the "GIF" search tool, and then add the most fitting animated GIF sticker you can find to really enhance the Story experience.

If you need a minute to catch up with all these new features, it's totally understandable. Take your time and enjoy the updates — because thanks to these new features, your strategy to beat boredom by tapping your way through Instagram Stories just got a whole lot more interesting.

