On Thursday, June 28, Instagram announced the very exciting news that you can now add music to your Instagram Story. If you're anything like me, you might head right to the Story camera in your IG app to start curating the coolest Stories yet. Don't worry if you hit a snag and can't seem to find the new music feature in Stories, because there is likely an easy fix. Nevertheless, you might ask, "Why can't I add music to my Instagram Story?"

I totally understand if you're frustrated when you can't get Instagram's latest feature up and running right away. The good news is that you're probably only a few simple steps away from posting all the music-filled Stories your Intsagramming heart desires. First off, make sure that your app is updated to the latest version of Instagram.

To access the newly released music feature in Stories, go to the App Store or Google Play, and update your Instagram app to version 51. The music feature in Stories is available for iOS and Android with the rollout to select countries on June 28. Updating the IG app should give you the ability to select the new "Music" sticker from the sticker tray in the Instagram camera. If you don't see it after updating, there's no need to panic.

Sometimes, you need to sign out of the app and force-quit, then open Instagram up again to sign back in. If that still doesn't bring you to the sweet, sweet update that is music in Stories, you can delete your Instagram app entirely, and then reinstall the app on your phone, per Instagram. If you are in Australia, New Zealand, France, Germany, Sweden, the United Kingdom, or the United States, the update should be available to you on June 28. With big updates like this one, the rollout can be gradual, so you can also periodically check your IG app to see if it's arrived for you. Trust me: It is so worth the wait.

While you're waiting for your Instagram app to reinstall on your phone, I'll explain a little bit more what this new music feature in Stories is all about. First of all, it's awesome, because you can basically create a soundtrack to the photos and videos in your Instagram Story. Plus, you have control over exactly which part of a song you want to play when your followers open up your Story.

To make things even easier, the wide selection of music is available right there in your Instagram app. If you have a hard time deciding what jam will best complement that video of Fourth of July fireworks, you can browse the Popular, Moods, and Genres categories to give you a little help with your song selection. After you've created the perfect combo of glittering fireworks with a patriotic tune, you can post the video to your Story. You can also send your music-filled photos and videos via Direct Message. Your friends can also take note of your great taste in music, because your followers will see a sticker with the album art, song name, and artist when they watch your Story.

Now, if you're trying to figure out how to select your music and then record a video, I'll let you know that capability is only available to iOS users with the first rollout of the feature on June 28. If you're using iOS, you can choose the "Music" option under the record button of the Instagram camera, and then select your song and the part you want played. Finally, record your video, and the music will play right along with it.

Android users will have to stick to first capturing photo or video in the Instagram camera, and then selecting the Music sticker from the sticker tray. They're not really missing out on much, because they can still clip the songs to the section they want and add them to their Story.

Again, just because you don't see the music feature right away when you update your app doesn't mean that it's not there. Try taking the aforementioned steps before panicking, and then you'll be well on your way to creating all of the music-filled Instagram Stories your followers can handle.