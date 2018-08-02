One of my favorite Instagram features is the new capability to add music to your Story. It's perfect for setting the mood or showing off your favorite song, and I've already used it a ton of times. However, I recently found out that the feature isn't available worldwide. That's a total bummer for travelers hoping to show off their go-to music in different countries, or for people who live in areas that don't have access to it yet. If you're someone who's struggling to find the feature in the app, you might be wondering when Instagram's Music sticker will be available worldwide. Thankfully, the company is working on a global rollout.

That's right: Instagram is currently "working hard to bring it to the global community in the future," according to a press release announcing the Music sticker on June 28. Sure, that's not a specific release date, but at least the company is giving IG users hope that it'll eventually become available worldwide. So, if you live in a country that doesn't have access to the feature yet, hang tight. Instagram is trying to make it available all over the world. Elite Daily reached out to Instagram and asked about a specific global rollout date, but has not heard back by the time of publication.

There's obviously a reason why Instagram hasn't completed a worldwide rollout for its Music sticker yet, but that reason wasn't advertised upon its official announcement. However, The Verge makes a good point in saying that Instagram may have only released the feature in countries where it got a music license. Elite Daily asked Instagram about the reason why its Music sticker hasn't been released worldwide yet, and it provided the following statement:

We've worked hard in conjunction with the music industry to develop agreements to bring music to our family of apps. We're continuing to work together to extend the availability of this feature to the global community in the future.

When the feature was officially announced, the feature became available in the United States, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, France, Germany, Sweden, and Australia. Now, everyone will have to patiently wait for the app to do what it needs to do in order to become available all over the globe.

If you're living in a country that has access to the feature and still can't find it, there are a few things you can do. For starters, try signing out of the app and force-quitting (make sure you remember your password before signing out, though). After that's done, sign back into Instagram. At that point, you should see the Music sticker in your sticker tray (it says "MUSIC" next to a music note). If that doesn't work, Instagram suggests deleting your app entirely and then reinstalling it. I know, that seems drastic — but it's totally worth it.

Once you have access to the Music sticker, you can choose from thousands of songs in Instagram's library to add to your Story. Apparently, new music is being added to the app on daily basis, so keep checking back for your favorite tunes.

Now, Instagram users around the world must wait for the company to complete its global rollout. In the meantime, they should brainstorm which songs they're going to add to their Stories when it becomes available everywhere.

Editor's note: This article has been updated to include Instagram's statement.