In case you missed it, Instagram sneakily announced a brand new feature for Stories on Tuesday, April 23. I'm talking about the quiz sticker, which was initially unveiled by the company on Twitter. The brand new feature, which lets you literally quiz your followers via IG Stories, *should* be found in your sticker tray. But if you've already looked there and can't find it, you might be asking yourself, "Why don't I have Instagram's quiz sticker?" Don't worry, I asked myself the same question. However, there are a few things that you can do to try and find it.

Elite Daily reached out to Instagram to see what users can do to get access to the quiz sticker, but did not hear back by the time of publication. However, according to Instagram's Twitter announcement, people should already have access to it. In the tweet, the company wrote, "Starting today, you can use the new quiz sticker in Stories to ask your friends and followers a multiple-choice question. See how well your friends know you."

Even though Instagram announced its quiz sticker already, there's still a chance that you don't have it on your phone yet. In fact, I didn't have it at first, either — but I completed one step that helped me acquire it.

In order to successfully find the quiz feature in my sticker tray, I went to the App Store on my phone and updated Instagram. Sure, Instagram hasn't confirmed that updating your app will help the feature load into your phone, but it worked for me. Post-updating, I opened Instagram up again. After waiting a few minutes, the quiz sticker was available in my stickers tray. With that being said, you can always try updating your own Instagram app to see if that'll help load the sticker into your phone.

If you've updated your Instagram app and still don't see the quiz sticker after a few days, there are a few more routes you can take. Back when IGTV became available, folks were concerned about not having access to the feature yet. At the time, Elite Daily reached out to Instagram to see what people could do to get it — and the company responded with a few simple steps. According to an Instagram spokesperson, those IG users could have logged out of their accounts, force-quit their apps, and then logged back in again. Another option was deleting their apps entirely and then reinstalling them.

What I'm trying to say is that there are a few things that you can do in order to find your quiz sticker. If you try all of those methods and still can't find it, you'll probably have to stay patient until it loads into your app (it's a bummer, I know).

If you're waiting for the quiz sticker to hit your Instagram app, then you can always learn how to add it to your Story. Thankfully, the process is super simple (and really fun). Get your questions lined up, y'all.